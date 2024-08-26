4 Shooting Victims In Dalton Are Identified

The four victims in a shooting in Dalton have been identified.

They are Joshua Pedro Pelico, 19, and David Antonio Delgadillo, 21, both of Dalton, and Daniel Segura-Cruz, 17, and Robert Valencia, 18, both of Rome, Ga.

Preliminary investigation of the scene of the shooting indicated that Segura-Cruz and Valencia had traveled from Rome to meet with Delgadillo and Pelico at the Pleasant Grove Park, for the purpose of obtaining contraband. Evidence also suggests that both parties arrived at the location with firearms. As a result of this encounter between the two parties, gun shots were exchanged between the subjects.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, the people from Rome arrived at Pleasant Grove Park with items that are commonly used for concealment and these individual(s) used other methods to conceal their location and identity.

A 16-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of felony murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact at the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at 706 278-1233 or Georgia Bureau of Investigation (OBI) at 800 597-8477.



