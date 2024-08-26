Chattanooga Jury Awards Woman $3.3 Million After Disfiguring Surgery

A Hamilton County Circuit Court jury has awarded a woman $3.3 million due to disfiguring surgery that left a deep hole on her face.

The verdict was in favor of Kellianne Goodnight and against Dr. Mark G. Tusa (70 percent) and Chattanooga Skin and Cancer Clinic (30 percent).

The suit, filed by local attorneys Alex Michel and David Ward, says Dr. Tusa removed multiple layers of skin near her nose while examining for skin cancer.

It says no trace of skin cancer was found, but the procedure left Ms. Goodnight so disfigured that she was ashamed to go out into public.

She is facing a number of surgeries to try to correct the problem, it was stated.

The jury awarded $800,000 for past pain and suffering, $500,000 for future pain and suffering, $1.5 million for permanent disfigurement, $100,000 for past loss of enjoyment of life and $400,000 for future loss of enjoyment of life.

Judge Michael Sharp presided over the case by interchange.