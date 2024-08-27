Missing Hiker Located Monday Afternoon With Help Of Drone

A missing hiker was rescued Monday afternoon at the Blue Hole.

Hamilton County dispatchers received an SOS signal on Monday at approximately 4 p.m. from a Garmin device located roughly one mile from the entrance to the Blue Hole in a densely-wooded area.

The person needing assistance was identified as a 72-year-old man who had been hiking when he slid down a ravine and was unable to safely find a way out. Fortunately, he reported no injuries.

Responding to the emergency, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services, Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee State Parks, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were mobilized. The Hamilton County Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Team deployed a drone, which proved instrumental in quickly locating the man near the original ping location. The drone's ability to verify the man's position enabled responders to direct their efforts accurately.



Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "The use of drone technology in search and rescue operations continues to be a game changer. The speed and precision with which our UAS Team can locate individuals in challenging terrain significantly enhances our ability to respond effectively and save lives."



The hiker was successfully located on foot by Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire Department personnel and Tennessee State Park Rangers and was safely escorted out of the area.

