Latest Headlines

Missing Hiker Located Monday Afternoon With Help Of Drone

  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024

A missing hiker was rescued Monday afternoon at the Blue Hole.

Hamilton County dispatchers received an SOS signal on Monday at approximately 4 p.m. from a Garmin device located roughly one mile from the entrance to the Blue Hole in a densely-wooded area.

The person needing assistance was identified as a 72-year-old man who had been hiking when he slid down a ravine and was unable to safely find a way out. Fortunately, he reported no injuries.

Responding to the emergency, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services, Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Tennessee State Parks, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were mobilized. The Hamilton County Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Team deployed a drone, which proved instrumental in quickly locating the man near the original ping location. The drone's ability to verify the man's position enabled responders to direct their efforts accurately.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "The use of drone technology in search and rescue operations continues to be a game changer. The speed and precision with which our UAS Team can locate individuals in challenging terrain significantly enhances our ability to respond effectively and save lives."

The hiker was successfully located on foot by Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire Department personnel and Tennessee State Park Rangers and was safely escorted out of the area.

 

Latest Headlines
Missing Hiker Located Monday Afternoon With Help Of Drone
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2024
Marvin Menifee Gets 25 Years In 1st Of 2 Hamilton County Murders
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2024
#15 Vols Eager For Saturday Season Opener At Neyland
#15 Vols Eager For Saturday Season Opener At Neyland
  • Sports
  • 8/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/27/2024
McCallie And GPS Middle School Teams Play Mixed Doubles Games
McCallie And GPS Middle School Teams Play Mixed Doubles Games
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/26/2024
Women's Golf Results From Council Fire
  • Sports
  • 8/26/2024
Breaking News
Missing Hiker Located Monday Afternoon With Help Of Drone
  • 8/27/2024

A missing hiker was rescued Monday afternoon at the Blue Hole. Hamilton County dispatchers received an SOS signal on Monday at approximately 4 p.m. from a Garmin device located roughly one ... more

Marvin Menifee Gets 25 Years In 1st Of 2 Hamilton County Murders
  • 8/27/2024

A man who has been charged with two Hamilton County murders was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison on the first killing. Marvin Menifee was sentenced by Judge Boyd Patterson after ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR, ... more

Breaking News
Woman Killed After Riding Bicycle Onto Lee Highway In Cleveland
  • 8/26/2024
Chattanooga Jury Awards Woman $3.3 Million After Disfiguring Surgery
  • 8/26/2024
4 Shooting Victims In Dalton Are Identified
  • 8/26/2024
Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock
Fundraiser Started By Daughter Of Woman Beaten To Death With A Rock
  • 8/26/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/26/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases - And Response
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases - And Response
  • 8/24/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Poor Paving Job On Highway 58
  • 8/23/2024
Sports
#15 Vols Eager For Saturday Season Opener At Neyland
#15 Vols Eager For Saturday Season Opener At Neyland
  • 8/27/2024
Medalists Advance in Match Play and David Tassell Ends Paul Simson's Run at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
Medalists Advance in Match Play and David Tassell Ends Paul Simson's Run at 69th U.S. Senior Amateur
  • 8/26/2024
Burgan Heads List of U.S. Senior Amateur Rookies to Shine
Burgan Heads List of U.S. Senior Amateur Rookies to Shine
  • 8/26/2024
Scenes from Monday's 69th U.S. Amateur at The Honors Course
Scenes from Monday's 69th U.S. Amateur at The Honors Course
  • 8/26/2024
Vols To Greet Mocs Saturday Wearing Smokey Grey Uniforms
  • 8/26/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
Life With Ferris: Beat The Heat
  • 8/26/2024
Doug Daugherty: Nuns, Priests, And The Coach The Rule And The Ruler
  • 8/27/2024
Profiles Of Valor: SSG Salvatore Giunta (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SSG Salvatore Giunta (USA)
  • 8/23/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/26/2024
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
Jerry Summers: Reunion At Chattanooga, No. 1
  • 8/26/2024
Entertainment
Katie Deal Brings Parton Me To Ringgold Sept. 15
Katie Deal Brings Parton Me To Ringgold Sept. 15
  • 8/26/2024
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
  • 8/23/2024
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
  • 8/23/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2024
Opinion
The Rule Of Law Vs. The Law Of Rulers
  • 8/26/2024
Reminder Why I Don't Support Downtown
  • 8/25/2024
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases - And Response
Jerry Summers: 42% Vs. 20% Murder Rate Increases - And Response
  • 8/24/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Delta Air Lines Expands Service From Chattanooga With Additional Flights To Atlanta And Detroit
  • 8/26/2024
ChaTech Announces Finalists For 5th Annual TechX Awards
  • 8/26/2024
Gas Prices Drop 14.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/26/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Plans New Facility On Sonia Lane Parcels
  • 8/25/2024
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Student Scene
Kari Mays Of East Ridge High And Jordan Wagers Of Cleveland High Win Teaching Honor
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Central High School's Alumni Association To Hold 2 September Events
  • 8/26/2024
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
  • 8/22/2024
Living Well
Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued For Tuesday
  • 8/26/2024
Blood Assurance Offers $20 Gift Cards To Donors To Combat Labor Day Blood Shortage
  • 8/26/2024
Lou Milanesi Uses The Harmonica To Help Those With Trouble Breathing
Lou Milanesi Uses The Harmonica To Help Those With Trouble Breathing
  • 8/26/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Outdoors
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
Many Partner To Break Ground On "Community Schoolyards" Space At East Side Elementary
  • 8/27/2024
Franklin State Forest Reopens To The Public
  • 8/26/2024
Celebration Of Signal Mountain's Certification As Community Wildlife Habitat Set For Sept. 7
Celebration Of Signal Mountain's Certification As Community Wildlife Habitat Set For Sept. 7
  • 8/26/2024
Travel
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Who's Who" To "Who's He?"
  • 8/26/2024
Pastor Speaks On Daniel At 1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 8/24/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times/Last Days?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/21/2024
Obituaries
Jack Kenneth Spence, Jr.
Jack Kenneth Spence, Jr.
  • 8/27/2024
Alicia Spencer
Alicia Spencer
  • 8/27/2024
Victor Timothy Oglesby
  • 8/27/2024