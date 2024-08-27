Latest Headlines

Veronica Peebles, Scott Wilson Get CARTA Posts

  • Tuesday, August 27, 2024

New CARTA Executive Director Charles Frazier said he has promoted longtime employee Veronica Peebles to chief administrative officer.

Mr. Frazier also said he has added a chief of staff position and named Scott Wilson to the post. Mr. Wilson previously was a communications vice president at Volkswagen Chattanooga and then at BlueCross.

Ms. Peebles previously was director of communications and planning for CARTA.

Mr. Frazier said the moves are part of a reorganization at the transit agency.

He said the previous setup had the executive director with 12 to 13 people reporting to them. He said that was "not manageable."

He also said CARTA suffered from "the tail wagging the dog syndrome."

Under the new setup, the executive director will directly oversee parking and the Incline.

Mr. Frazier said he used a $500,000 budget increase from the city partially to overhaul personnel, including the Peebles and Wilson positions.

Others include adding two road supervisors, two vehicle operators, and a customer service manager.

He said cleaning service is being upgraded.

Capital items include improvements to the Intelligent Transportation System, vehicle replacement and facility maintenance.

At the same time that the city upped its amount to CARTA, the county cut its annual $100,200. Mr. Frazier said he is in talks with County Mayor Weston Wamp concerning county funding for future specific projects.

