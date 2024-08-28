3 Stolen Vehicles Recovered And 2 Arrested Early Wednesday Morning

Two people were arrested and three stolen vehicles recovered early Wednesday morning.

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:25 a.m. to a report of an attempted auto theft at 7478 Lacie Jay Lane. An alert citizen observed two people attempting to break into a vehicle.

Deputies promptly arrived on the scene, established a perimeter, and began searching the area. Around 2:52 a.m, deputies spotted a small dark-colored sedan traveling southbound on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, eventually turning onto Mountain View Road. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after learning that the vehicle's registration was suspended. The vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Mountain View Road.



Deputies approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Khalil Sivels and the passenger as Jaden Jones. During the encounter, deputies discovered a concealed firearm.



Further investigation led deputies to locate three stolen vehicles near Sivels' residence.



Sivels and Jones were charged with attempted burglary (auto), theft of property (auto) x3, and criminal conspiracy (auto nurglary). Jones also faces additional charges for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.



The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

