Student At Central High School Arrested For Disorderly Conduct And Resisting Arrest

  • Wednesday, August 28, 2024

A Central High School student was arrested on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the student left campus upset due to a disciplinary issue. Later, the student returned to school and began to act in a disorderly manner using profanity and acting with erratic behavior.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputy assigned to the school issued a verbal warning and escorted him to the school’s reception area. 

The student became disorderly and would not comply with the SRD's verbal commands and after an extended physical struggle, the SRD utilized pepper spray to effect an arrest. 

Shortly after the arrest, as a cautionary measure, the student was checked by and medically cleared by Hamilton County EMS and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident. 

The student is being charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

 

Signal Mountain Dealing With Long Deferred Maintenance List
  • 8/28/2024

Signal Mountain has a huge amount of deferred maintenance that is needed for town owned properties. So much that Vice President Elizabeth Baker has suggested paying for it with a bond issue because, ... more

