Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARTOLON GONZALES, BELARMINO JESUS
21 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
1033 GRAVES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
844 WEST SHADOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASEY, RICKY STORM
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
1209 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN APT C4 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW
465 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DADE, FERLANDO VERRICEO
6941 RIVER RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192332
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVIS, RANDI LACHAE
417 MILSAP RD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
SODDY DAISY, 37349
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE
41 YELLOWSTONE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FLEMING, CHARLES LEE
1221 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112306
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIMES, LARRY LEE
3930 CAMMILA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE
4382 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT
406 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115050
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
HODGES, DREW CHARLES
602 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
HUNT, JOSHUA D
6223 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT
306 S SWEETBRIAR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION)
LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN
2134 HOLDEN FARM PL OOLTEWAH, 373631041
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON
3600 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101413
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEICE, CLINT ALAN
313 RIDDLE ST ATHENS, 373031959
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BURGLARY
OATES, TODD RYAN
20 MASON DR APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, MARK WAYNE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RICE, PATRICE NICOLE
1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN
819 ALTMONT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052808
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EXPIRED REGISTRATION
RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS, KARESSA JOSETTA
1633 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
SHYNE, HENRY LEE
723 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
STAPLES, DEXTINY
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
419 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112706
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WEATHERFORD, MARY LOUISE
140 ONTARIO RD MOORESVILLE, 28115
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, HENRY LEE
1800 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC
WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
WOODBURN, ANGELA YVETTE
7733 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON
8684 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373433672
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BARTOLON GONZALES, BELARMINO JESUS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/20/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DUI
- OPEN CONTAINER
- DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
|
|BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|DADE, FERLANDO VERRICEO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/22/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, RANDI LACHAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|DOBBS, LUCAS AARON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/13/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
|
|DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 08/09/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMING, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIMES, LARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/09/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/19/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUNT, JOSHUA D
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION)
|
|LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/01/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEICE, CLINT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- BURGLARY
|
|OATES, TODD RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/11/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSONS, MARK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/16/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RICE, PATRICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION
|
|RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, KARESSA JOSETTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHYNE, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
|
|STAPLES, DEXTINY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WEATHERFORD, MARY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 12/18/1948
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC
|
|WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/12/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|WOODBURN, ANGELA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/20/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/06/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|