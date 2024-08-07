Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARTOLON GONZALES, BELARMINO JESUS 
21 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL 
1033 GRAVES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY 
844 WEST SHADOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CASEY, RICKY STORM 
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN 
1209 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA 
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN APT C4 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW 
465 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DADE, FERLANDO VERRICEO 
6941 RIVER RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE 
111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192332 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAVIS, RANDI LACHAE 
417 MILSAP RD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOBBS, LUCAS AARON 
SODDY DAISY, 37349 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R

DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE 
41 YELLOWSTONE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FLEMING, CHARLES LEE 
1221 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112306 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL 
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRIMES, LARRY LEE 
3930 CAMMILA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE 
4382 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT 
406 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115050 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST

HODGES, DREW CHARLES 
602 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

HUNT, JOSHUA D 
6223 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT 
306 S SWEETBRIAR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION)

LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN 
2134 HOLDEN FARM PL OOLTEWAH, 373631041 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON 
3600 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101413 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEICE, CLINT ALAN 
313 RIDDLE ST ATHENS, 373031959 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BURGLARY

OATES, TODD RYAN 
20 MASON DR APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, MARK WAYNE 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RICE, PATRICE NICOLE 
1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN 
819 ALTMONT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052808 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EXPIRED REGISTRATION

RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE 
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDERS, KARESSA JOSETTA 
1633 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

SHYNE, HENRY LEE 
723 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

STAPLES, DEXTINY 
121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE 
419 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112706 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WEATHERFORD, MARY LOUISE 
140 ONTARIO RD MOORESVILLE, 28115 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, HENRY LEE 
1800 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC

WILSON, BILLY EUGENE 
4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR 
1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

WOODBURN, ANGELA YVETTE 
7733 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON 
8684 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373433672 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY 
5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

