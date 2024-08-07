Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BARTOLON GONZALES, BELARMINO JESUS

21 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI

OPEN CONTAINER

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE



BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL

1033 GRAVES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

844 WEST SHADOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CASEY, RICKY STORM

13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT



CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN

1209 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA

4610 PLAZA HILLS LN APT C4 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CRAMER, RONALD MATTHEW

465 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DADE, FERLANDO VERRICEO

6941 RIVER RUN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374192332

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAVIS, RANDI LACHAE

417 MILSAP RD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

SODDY DAISY, 37349

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R



DODSON, DENNIS EUGENE

41 YELLOWSTONE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASS



FLEMING, CHARLES LEE

1221 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112306

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GRIMES, LARRY LEE

3930 CAMMILA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE

4382 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT

406 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115050

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST



HODGES, DREW CHARLES

602 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION



HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



HUNT, JOSHUA D

6223 LAGUANA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT

306 S SWEETBRIAR AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SIMPLE POSSESSION)



LLOYD, CONNOR AIDAN

2134 HOLDEN FARM PL OOLTEWAH, 373631041

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON

3600 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101413

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NEICE, CLINT ALAN

313 RIDDLE ST ATHENS, 373031959

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

BURGLARY



OATES, TODD RYAN

20 MASON DR APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARSONS, MARK WAYNE

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



RICE, PATRICE NICOLE

1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT A4 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RIPPY, DEXTER ALLEN

819 ALTMONT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052808

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EXPIRED REGISTRATION



RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SANDERS, KARESSA JOSETTA

1633 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



SHYNE, HENRY LEE

723 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE



STAPLES, DEXTINY

121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE

419 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112706

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WEATHERFORD, MARY LOUISE

140 ONTARIO RD MOORESVILLE, 28115

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, HENRY LEE

1800 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANC



WILSON, BILLY EUGENE

4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WOOD, ANDREA ASTAR

1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



WOODBURN, ANGELA YVETTE

7733 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON

8684 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373433672

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY

5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

