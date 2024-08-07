Latest Headlines

Red Bank Approves Recreation Plan, Hires New CFO

  • Wednesday, August 7, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The city of Red Bank recently adopted a master plan for the city as a whole and on Tuesday night a master plan for the parks and recreation department was approved. The plan, originated by Kimley–Horn Consultants over several years, was modified by city staff led by Parks and Recreation Manager Jefrey Grabe along with input from the city’s Parks and Recreation advisory board of residents. With the commissioners’ approval it is expected that grants for parks will be more available since the city has a master plan. Mr. Grabe said the next step will be to prioritize projects.  

The city received an award for excellence in  strategic planning at the recent Tennessee Municipal League conference. 

Another big decision has been made. The city has been searching for a chief financial officer since John Alexander retired. During the search, the position was filled on an interim basis by Kristina Pickel from the Robert Half Agency. There were 23 applicants for the job but only seven were qualified, said Recorder Tracey Perry. Of those only two people showed up for an interview and Ms. Pickel was one of them. The commission approved paying $20,000 to Robert Half Company as a conversion fee from a contract position to a city employee.  

City employees and the Red Bank Cemetery Advisory Board, another committee of citizens, have been working to clean up and improve the Red Bank Cemetery. Before disturbing it and making any big changes, the city decided to find out what is there that cannot be readily seen. The board of commissioners approved hiring environmental archologists to potentially locate unmarked graves and other anomalies with ground penetrating radar. The cost that was approved is $4,771, which includes a detailed report of what is discovered.

Purchases to replace old equipment were approved for the police, fire and public works departments. Six 2024 Ford Interceptor Utility all wheel drive vehicles, at a cost of $270,000, will be bought for the police department. And 2,000 feet of five-inch supply hose will be purchased for $19,975 for the fire department. Fire Chief Brent Syler was also authorized to apply for a $1,000 firefighting grant from Tennessee American Water Company. This grant is for 100 percent of the amount with no match required from the city. 

The public works department has been getting by with hand-me-down radios from the fire and police. And although not budgeted, $68,781 was approved for the purchase of 10 new Motorola in-cab radios and nine new hand-held radios for the  public works department upon request from Public Works Director Greg Tate. One of the automated garbage trucks will also be repaired for an amount not to exceed $16,000.

Two times in the last 20 years, 430 feet of Ashmore Avenue, commonly known as the Ashmore Slope, has been worked on to stabilize that area of the road. The last time, the city spent $62, 892 as an emergency repair, but it only lasted for eight years. Director Tate said that part of the road is a natural drainage area and a geotechnical expert is needed to identify the corrections that are needed for a permanent fix. A contract with Volkert, Inc. has been approved to provide project management services that will cost $264,715 and will include a survey of necessary services for the repair. The contract will  also include a geotechnical evaluation of stabilization alternatives. Although this will not fix the problem, it will tell the city what needs to be done. During the time it will take Volkert to do the survey, Director Tate told the commissioners that he will look of grants that might offset some of the cost.

Property at 200 West Euclid was rezoned from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-TZ Residential Townhouse Zero lot line. The property will be divided and two single family houses will be built there. The houses are being built to sell not rent. No neighbors spoke for or against the rezoning.

Latest Headlines
Ridgeland's Avery Thomas Named Cheerleader Of The Year
Ridgeland's Avery Thomas Named Cheerleader Of The Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/7/2024
DA Wamp Says License Plate Readers Helped In Arrests Of Pair Charged In Soddy Daisy Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
Red Bank Approves Recreation Plan, Hires New CFO
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
Lookouts Fall To Smokies On Monday Night
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
Melson Claims Tennessee Senior PGA Professional Title
  • Sports
  • 8/6/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARTOLON ... more

Soddy Daisy Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Violent Incident With Baby
Soddy Daisy Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral Of Violent Incident With Baby
  • 8/6/2024

A Soddy Daisy man has been arrested after a video recently went viral of a violent incident with a baby. Ricky Storm Casey, 23, of Bretton Drive, is charged with aggravated domestic assault ... more

Man With Prior Federal Gun Conviction Charged In Wilcox Boulevard Shooting
Man With Prior Federal Gun Conviction Charged In Wilcox Boulevard Shooting
  • 8/6/2024

A man with a prior federal gun conviction has been charged in the incident in which two people were shot on Wilcox Boulevard early Monday morning. Adrian Ausberry, 43, of 3728 Mark Twain Circle, ... more

Breaking News
Arrest Made Of Teen Police Suspect Is Involved In Group Carrying Out Series Of Murders
Arrest Made Of Teen Police Suspect Is Involved In Group Carrying Out Series Of Murders
  • 8/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/6/2024
Chen Murder Case Moved To Jan. 6; Judge Does Not Throw Out Evidence Obtained During Family Search
Chen Murder Case Moved To Jan. 6; Judge Does Not Throw Out Evidence Obtained During Family Search
  • 8/5/2024
Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2024
  • 8/5/2024
Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed
Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed
  • 8/5/2024
Opinion
Why We Have Low Voter Turnout
  • 8/6/2024
It's The Economy
  • 8/6/2024
Words Matter: The First Amendment And Public Education
  • 8/6/2024
Which Face? - And Response (5)
  • 8/5/2024
Changing The Culture At Soddy Daisy High School? - And Response
  • 8/4/2024
Sports
Lookouts Fall To Smokies On Monday Night
  • 8/7/2024
A Dozen Golfers Win Twice On First Day of Match Play Championship
A Dozen Golfers Win Twice On First Day of Match Play Championship
  • 8/6/2024
Will Poindexter Set To Take Over Play-By-Play Radio Duties For Chattanooga Women’s Basketball
Will Poindexter Set To Take Over Play-By-Play Radio Duties For Chattanooga Women’s Basketball
  • 8/6/2024
Football Ranked No. 15 In Preseason Coaches Poll
Football Ranked No. 15 In Preseason Coaches Poll
  • 8/6/2024
Experienced O-Line Room Leaning On Veteran Leadership In Fall Camp
Experienced O-Line Room Leaning On Veteran Leadership In Fall Camp
  • 8/6/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About The 2024 And 1924 Olympics, The Missionary Ridge Race, VPs, Patsy Hazlewood, And Moses Freeman
  • 8/7/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Living Well At Any Age
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Living Well At Any Age
  • 8/7/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Great UFO Hoax Of Brainerd
  • 8/6/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Announces Open Date For $3.9 Million Cape Of Africa Section
Chattanooga Zoo Announces Open Date For $3.9 Million Cape Of Africa Section
  • 8/5/2024
Wine Women And Shoes Benefitting Ronald McDonald House Will Be March 13
  • 8/5/2024
Entertainment
Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/6/2024
McLemore Songwriter's Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye Aug. 15
McLemore Songwriter's Series Features Johnny Bulford And Heidi Raye Aug. 15
  • 8/6/2024
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
  • 8/2/2024
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
  • 8/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2024
Opinion
Why We Have Low Voter Turnout
  • 8/6/2024
It's The Economy
  • 8/6/2024
Words Matter: The First Amendment And Public Education
  • 8/6/2024
Dining
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Business
WesBanco Expands Chattanooga Loan Production Office Team
WesBanco Expands Chattanooga Loan Production Office Team
  • 8/6/2024
Tennessee Attorney General Calls Google Antitrust Ruling "A Major Bipartisan Win"
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Lawyer Censured
  • 8/6/2024
Real Estate
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/5/2024
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
  • 8/1/2024
Student Scene
School Board To Vote On Vacation Days, Permission For School Nurse Treatment
  • 8/6/2024
Cleveland City Schools Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Educational Support Center
Cleveland City Schools Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Educational Support Center
  • 8/6/2024
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
  • 8/5/2024
Living Well
Registration Open For Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
Registration Open For Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend
  • 8/7/2024
Dr. Zorana Mrsic Joins Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology
Dr. Zorana Mrsic Joins Hamilton Physician Group - Cardiology
  • 8/6/2024
Dr. Sumedha Sonde Joins Hamilton Physician Group - Specialty Care
Dr. Sumedha Sonde Joins Hamilton Physician Group - Specialty Care
  • 8/6/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Colorful Curtis D. Adams
Earl Freudenberg: Colorful Curtis D. Adams
  • 8/6/2024
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
Outdoors
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Announces Name For New Disc Golf Course
  • 8/2/2024
Jacob Cummings And His Route To Freedom – A Kayak Tour Set For Aug. 17
  • 8/2/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Recognizes Rev. Hathaway's 10 Year Anniversary
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Recognizes Rev. Hathaway's 10 Year Anniversary
  • 8/7/2024
Greater Vision And Gerald Wolfe In Concert Aug. 17 At Hickory Valley Baptist Church
Greater Vision And Gerald Wolfe In Concert Aug. 17 At Hickory Valley Baptist Church
  • 8/6/2024
Bob Tamasy: How Do You Think Jesus Would Vote?
Bob Tamasy: How Do You Think Jesus Would Vote?
  • 8/5/2024
Obituaries
Norma Dean Cooper
Norma Dean Cooper
  • 8/6/2024
Terry Gregg Keith, Jr.
Terry Gregg Keith, Jr.
  • 8/6/2024
Roberta Bryson Oglesby
Roberta Bryson Oglesby
  • 8/6/2024