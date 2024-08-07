County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On $260 Million Bond Issue

Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, August 7, 2024

The County Commission will vote next Wednesday on a $260 million bond issue - with the proceeds mainly to help build new county schools and take care of multiple deferred maintenance problems.

There will also be a $25 million bond issue at the same time that Finance Administrator Lee Brouner said would refund a 2015 bond issue and save the county some $1.3 million in interest costs.

Proposed projects for the $260 million issue include:

Brainerd/Dalewood to 6-12 $25 million to $30 million

Clifton Hills Elementary $10 million to $20 million

Deferred maintenance $60 million

Gateway $40 million

New North River Elementary $42 million

Soddy Daisy Middle $25 million to $30 million

Thrasher Elementary $5 million

School contingencies and other projects $10 million to $20 million

General government projects $10 million

Recreation investments $5 million

Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority $10 million

County Mayor Weston Wamp and School Supt. Justin Robertson both said the list could change over time, and all the projects might not be able to be include in Phase 1.

Supt. Robertson said issues have come up with the Clifton Hills project, and the County School Board Facilities Committee might have to reconvene.

The Gateway project includes using the Gateway Building on W. Sixth Street that was bought by the county from BlueCross for school purposes. County Mayor Wamp said that project in the 189,000-square-foot property will come in phases.

Commissioner Joe Graham said the WWTA will be repaying the county the $10 million. He said the county can borrow money cheaper than the WWTA so the agency saw the opportunity to "piggyback" on the large county issue.
 

Squirrel White Recognized On Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2024
Resolution Pulled To Designate "The Warren C. Mackey Boardwalk"
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2024
Ridgeland's Avery Thomas Named Cheerleader Of The Year
