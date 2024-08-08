Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Resignation Of CEO And Formation Of Search Committee

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga is announcing the formation of a search committee to find a new CEO following the resignation of Jessica Whatley, who has accepted the role of CEO at Northside Neighborhood House.Officials said, "Jessica Whatley has served Big Brothers Big Sisters with dedication and passion for over 11 years, with more than five of those years here in Chattanooga. During her tenure, the organization has weathered the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, remodeled and expanded its facilities and made hundreds of impactful matches that have positively influenced the lives of many children and families."Kimberly Bowen, president of the board of directors, expressed her gratitude for Jessica's leadership."We are immensely grateful for her exceptional leadership and the numerous contributions she has made during her tenure. Her dedication and vision have been instrumental in advancing our mission of igniting the potential of youth through mentoring. We are excited for her as she embarks on this new journey with Northside Neighborhood House and look forward to continuing our partnership to strengthen Hamilton County together," she said.Reflecting on her time with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ms. Whatley said, "My years with Big Brothers Big Sisters have been some of the most rewarding of my career. I am proud of what we have achieved together and am grateful for the support of the board, staff and community. While I am excited about my new role with Northside Neighborhood House, I remain committed to our shared mission of making a stronger community. I look forward to working with Big Brothers Big Sisters in a collaborative capacity to continue making a difference."Officials said, "The search committee will be led by Board Chair Kimberly Bowen, and tasked with identifying a new leader who can build on the strong foundation that Jessica has helped establish and lead the organization into its next chapter of growth and success. The board is committed to a thorough and inclusive search process, ensuring the selection of a candidate who aligns with the organization’s mission and values. Jessica will be with BBBS through August and the current Chief Program Officer Amber Hoyle will fulfill the role ofInterim CEO during the search process."For more information about the search process, contact search@bbbschatt.org.