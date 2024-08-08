Site Of Mayor's Former Car Dealership Sells For $7,250,000

The site of Mayor Tim Kelly's former car dealership at 900 Riverfront Parkway has sold for $7,250,000.

The mayor has his property in a blind trust, including the site of Kelly Cadilac.

A development group is planning to build a 10-story apartment building at the site.

The complex is set to have 621 apartment units.

The project is also to include a parking garage with space for 907 vehicles.

There will also be 9, 920 square feet of commercial and/or restaurant space.

The project is by Sports Car Garage Company - developer Barry Payne.

The property had been held by Southeastern Trust Co. under the Timothy A. Kelly Trust.