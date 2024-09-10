Mayor Kelly Goes Within For Public Works Administrator; Jerramy “Jay” Wood Gets Nod

Mayor Tim Kelly is going within for the selection of public works administrator.

He is naming Jerramy “Jay” Wood to replace Ross Pitcairn, who left recently after a short tenure.

Mr. Wood has been serving as interim administrator.

Prior to that, he was deputy administrator of city Wastewater Systems.

The mayor said at the time of the Pitcairn resignation, “Jerramy was a prior finalist for this position, so I have full confidence in his ability to step in as an effective leader for Public Works, ensuring we advance our One Chattanooga goal of efficient and responsive local government.”

The nomination goes before the City Council next Tuesday.

The move comes after Mayor Kelly went within for a new police chief.