Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABRAHAM, LUIS ALBERTO
3490 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA
5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
3928 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CAL, VERONICA DINICHO
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 374064417
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES
945 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD
CUZZORT, SHERRY A
587 HOLCOMB ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME
4740 PINEVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE
5810 NORTH WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, WENDY
557 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054617
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE
1200 POPLAR ST Chattanooga, 374023823
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLADDEN, JEROME M
4309 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 374073104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GODSEY, TARA J
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GRAHAM, BROOKE
2212 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRAY, HALEY N
150 N ELM ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
GREEN, SHU QUWAN L
1449 W3 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 34710
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA
445 GARCIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARVEY, TINA DENISE
105 SHORTCREEK RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771904
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, SANTIAZIA
214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENNINGS, JASMINE LEANNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, JADEN LEBRON
7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE
413 CYNDICA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374214603
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KING, KENNETH
4525 SHERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LANGE, HARRY L
5811 EDKEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, JAMES ROBERT
1004 15TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
LEE, GREGORY ANTONIO
2177 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LOPEZ PEREZ, ELIV C
2110 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, KELSEY MARSHAY
5512 HONEY SUCKLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MIDDLETON, KRISTEN LASHELL
10147 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLARD, JAMES CALEB
9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ORR, MEASHA ROYILLE TRAYSHAN
1118 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374063260
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE
271 LEBONON RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBERSON, DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODDY, JACOB TYLER
201 EADS ST APT 336 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
SEPULVEDA, MICHAEL JASON
1930 WALDENS EDGE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
SISCO, JENNIFER LOUISE
1305 SHAVER LOOP RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SOMERSET, ANTONIO DERECK
6925 KIMBERLAND GARDENS LN LITHONIA, 30058
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WATKINS, SHKAYLA NICOLE
3127 DWIGHT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
WILCOX, ADAM CORY
113 RALPH LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIS, ZACHARY THOMAS
1118 CANDLELIGHT COVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
