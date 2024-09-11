Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ABRAHAM, LUIS ALBERTO

3490 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA

5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

3928 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



CAL, VERONICA DINICHO

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 374064417

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES

945 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD



CUZZORT, SHERRY A

587 HOLCOMB ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE



DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME

4740 PINEVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE

5810 NORTH WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARNER, WENDY

557 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054617

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE

1200 POPLAR ST Chattanooga, 374023823

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GLADDEN, JEROME M

4309 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 374073104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



GODSEY, TARA J

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GRAHAM, BROOKE

2212 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GRAY, HALEY N

150 N ELM ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)



GREEN, SHU QUWAN L

1449 W3 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 34710

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA

445 GARCIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



HARVEY, TINA DENISE

105 SHORTCREEK RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771904

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHES, SANTIAZIA

214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JENNINGS, JASMINE LEANNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, JADEN LEBRON

7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE

413 CYNDICA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374214603

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



KING, KENNETH

4525 SHERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



LANGE, HARRY L

5811 EDKEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEDFORD, JAMES ROBERT

1004 15TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING



LEE, GREGORY ANTONIO

2177 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



LOPEZ PEREZ, ELIV C

2110 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCDANIEL, KELSEY MARSHAY

5512 HONEY SUCKLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MIDDLETON, KRISTEN LASHELL

10147 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

