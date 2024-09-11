Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABRAHAM, LUIS ALBERTO 
3490 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 
5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK 
3928 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CAL, VERONICA DINICHO 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 702 CHATTANOOGA, 374064417 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COOLEY, RICHARD JAMES 
945 PLEASANT GROVE RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY BY FRAUD

CUZZORT, SHERRY A 
587 HOLCOMB ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME 
4740 PINEVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE 
5810 NORTH WOODS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARNER, WENDY 
557 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054617 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE 
1200 POPLAR ST Chattanooga, 374023823 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GLADDEN, JEROME M 
4309 13TH AVE Chattanooga, 374073104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GODSEY, TARA J 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GRAHAM, BROOKE 
2212 ALLEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GRAY, HALEY N 
150 N ELM ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)

GREEN, SHU QUWAN L 
1449 W3 51ST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 34710 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GUEVARA, NATALIE JUANA 
445 GARCIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HARVEY, TINA DENISE 
105 SHORTCREEK RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771904 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, SANTIAZIA 
214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JENNINGS, JASMINE LEANNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, JADEN LEBRON 
7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLEY, ERICK DEWAYNE 
413 CYNDICA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374214603 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

KING, KENNETH 
4525 SHERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LANGE, HARRY L 
5811 EDKEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, JAMES ROBERT 
1004 15TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING

LEE, GREGORY ANTONIO 
2177 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LOPEZ PEREZ, ELIV C 
2110 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDANIEL, KELSEY MARSHAY 
5512 HONEY SUCKLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MIDDLETON, KRISTEN LASHELL 
10147 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLARD, JAMES CALEB 
9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ORR, MEASHA ROYILLE TRAYSHAN 
1118 WHEELER AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374063260 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE 
271 LEBONON RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBERSON, DENZEL 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODDY, JACOB TYLER 
201 EADS ST APT 336 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PETITION TO REVOKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI

SEPULVEDA, MICHAEL JASON 
1930 WALDENS EDGE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR

SISCO, JENNIFER LOUISE 
1305 SHAVER LOOP RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

SOMERSET, ANTONIO DERECK 
6925 KIMBERLAND GARDENS LN LITHONIA, 30058 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TATE, TEVIN DANDRE 
2114 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WATKINS, SHKAYLA NICOLE 
3127 DWIGHT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

WILCOX, ADAM CORY 
113 RALPH LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIS, ZACHARY THOMAS 
1118 CANDLELIGHT COVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

