Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE

1307 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALLOU, KEVIN

951 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $1000



BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL

727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA

6251 RUIMRIDGE CT HARRISON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL

1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT UNDER $1000



CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO

4100 DODDS AVE Chattanooga, 374072736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

419 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ROBBERY



DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

176 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER

4404 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE

5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO

5711 MOODY SAWYER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION



EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN

11362 PLEASANT GROVE RD SW MCDONOUGH, 37353

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDWARDS, KELSON OLIVER

8281 MADISON AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN

4883 RANCO CIR Ooltewah, 373635207

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



FLOYD, LESLIE DIANA

9319 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH

510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112910

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL

7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS

1410 NORTH MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRIMINAL LITTERING



HOUSE, GLORIA ANN

611 PARKVIEW DR Chattanooga, 374113317

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY

602 WEST 13 COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL

2808 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061828

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS

7909 LOFTIS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE

713 DANBURY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 85 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



MEDEIROS, DARRIN J

471 BRITTSVILLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MEDEIROS, RICKY KAWIKAKEKANAEK

1292 SOUTH PEACHCREST RD KETTLE FALLS, 99141

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MIKEL, TINA LOUISE

517 CEDAR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NERI, ROMAN GENARO

342 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



OLSEN, DEVYN MCKAY

118 ALTON TERRANCE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE

8225 FALLING MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE

1002 APOXIMI CIRCLE CROSSVILLE, 373304202

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL

727 EAST 11TH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RAMSEY, CHARLES ROBERT

180 SANDIDID ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, DIONDRA CAMILLE

2019 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS

6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212324

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SCOTT, ALEXANDER MARLIN

7735 MAGGIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER

14 TULIP LN APT 6 FORT OGLETHORP, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE

945 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



SWENSON, JONATHAN A

182 MENACE LN DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THORPE, CLIFFORD STEVEN

112 BLUE BONNETT LN HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



TURNER, DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112751

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL CAMPING



WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE

1208 WHEELER AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



WESS, HAILEY ANISSA

516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE

412 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATI (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0



WILKERSON, CHARLES LAVOY

171 EVANS AVE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PROBATION VIOLATION



WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD

711 NORTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YOUNG, ASHLIE RENEE

3367 BROMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37417

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/30/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLOU, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 07/26/1955

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $1000 BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/12/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/16/1958

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLARKE, BENJAMIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/11/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

ROBBERY DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/19/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/19/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, KELSON OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/04/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY FLOYD, LESLIE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/11/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRIMINAL LITTERING HOUSE, GLORIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/12/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/26/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE

Age at Arrest: 85

Date of Birth: 10/21/1938

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MEDEIROS, DARRIN J

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/23/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MEDEIROS, RICKY KAWIKAKEKANAEK

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/16/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MIKEL, TINA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/24/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NERI, ROMAN GENARO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OLSEN, DEVYN MCKAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/18/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PAGE, ERNEST JAMES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 01/29/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/25/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAMSEY, CHARLES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, ALEXANDER MARLIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/05/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY SWENSON, JONATHAN A

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THORPE, CLIFFORD STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/15/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TURNER, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL CAMPING WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/09/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATI (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0 WILKERSON, CHARLES LAVOY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, ASHLIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/27/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



