Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE
1307 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLOU, KEVIN
951 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000
BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA
6251 RUIMRIDGE CT HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000
CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA
2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO
4100 DODDS AVE Chattanooga, 374072736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
419 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
176 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER
4404 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE
5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO
5711 MOODY SAWYER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN
11362 PLEASANT GROVE RD SW MCDONOUGH, 37353
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, KELSON OLIVER
8281 MADISON AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
4883 RANCO CIR Ooltewah, 373635207
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FLOYD, LESLIE DIANA
9319 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112910
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS
1410 NORTH MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRIMINAL LITTERING
HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
611 PARKVIEW DR Chattanooga, 374113317
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
602 WEST 13 COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL
2808 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061828
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS
7909 LOFTIS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
713 DANBURY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 85 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MEDEIROS, DARRIN J
471 BRITTSVILLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MEDEIROS, RICKY KAWIKAKEKANAEK
1292 SOUTH PEACHCREST RD KETTLE FALLS, 99141
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MIKEL, TINA LOUISE
517 CEDAR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NERI, ROMAN GENARO
342 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OLSEN, DEVYN MCKAY
118 ALTON TERRANCE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE
8225 FALLING MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
1002 APOXIMI CIRCLE CROSSVILLE, 373304202
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL
727 EAST 11TH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAMSEY, CHARLES ROBERT
180 SANDIDID ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, DIONDRA CAMILLE
2019 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS
6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212324
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, ALEXANDER MARLIN
7735 MAGGIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER
14 TULIP LN APT 6 FORT OGLETHORP, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE
945 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SWENSON, JONATHAN A
182 MENACE LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THORPE, CLIFFORD STEVEN
112 BLUE BONNETT LN HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
TURNER, DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112751
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CAMPING
WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE
1208 WHEELER AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
WESS, HAILEY ANISSA
516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE
412 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATI (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0
WILKERSON, CHARLES LAVOY
171 EVANS AVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PROBATION VIOLATION
WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
711 NORTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, ASHLIE RENEE
3367 BROMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37417
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/30/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALLOU, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/26/1955
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT UNDER $1000
|
|BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/12/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/16/1958
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CLARKE, BENJAMIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/19/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, KELSON OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLOYD, LESLIE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
|
|JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
Age at Arrest: 85
Date of Birth: 10/21/1938
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MEDEIROS, DARRIN J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/23/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MEDEIROS, RICKY KAWIKAKEKANAEK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MIKEL, TINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NERI, ROMAN GENARO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|OLSEN, DEVYN MCKAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/18/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PAGE, ERNEST JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/29/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMSEY, CHARLES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCOTT, ALEXANDER MARLIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/05/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|SWENSON, JONATHAN A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THORPE, CLIFFORD STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNLAWFUL CAMPING
|
|WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATI (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0
|
|WILKERSON, CHARLES LAVOY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, ASHLIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|