Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, September 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE 
1307 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLOU, KEVIN 
951 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1000

BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL 
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA 
6251 RUIMRIDGE CT HARRISON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL 
1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $1000

CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA 
2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO 
4100 DODDS AVE Chattanooga, 374072736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE 
419 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY

DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE 
176 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER 
4404 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE 
5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO 
5711 MOODY SAWYER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN 
11362 PLEASANT GROVE RD SW MCDONOUGH, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, KELSON OLIVER 
8281 MADISON AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN 
4883 RANCO CIR Ooltewah, 373635207 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

FLOYD, LESLIE DIANA 
9319 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH 
510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112910 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL 
7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS 
1410 NORTH MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRIMINAL LITTERING

HOUSE, GLORIA ANN 
611 PARKVIEW DR Chattanooga, 374113317 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY 
602 WEST 13 COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

JOHNSON, HOWARD CORDELL 
2808 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061828 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS 
7909 LOFTIS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE 
713 DANBURY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 85 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MEDEIROS, DARRIN J 
471 BRITTSVILLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MEDEIROS, RICKY KAWIKAKEKANAEK 
1292 SOUTH PEACHCREST RD KETTLE FALLS, 99141 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MIKEL, TINA LOUISE 
517 CEDAR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NERI, ROMAN GENARO 
342 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OLSEN, DEVYN MCKAY 
118 ALTON TERRANCE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE 
8225 FALLING MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE 
1002 APOXIMI CIRCLE CROSSVILLE, 373304202 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL 
727 EAST 11TH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAMSEY, CHARLES ROBERT 
180 SANDIDID ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, DIONDRA CAMILLE 
2019 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SAWYER, JACKIE MARCELLUS 
6302 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212324 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCOTT, ALEXANDER MARLIN 
7735 MAGGIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER 
14 TULIP LN APT 6 FORT OGLETHORP, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE 
945 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SWENSON, JONATHAN A 
182 MENACE LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THORPE, CLIFFORD STEVEN 
112 BLUE BONNETT LN HOMELESS SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

TURNER, DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112751 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CAMPING

WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE 
1208 WHEELER AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

WESS, HAILEY ANISSA 
516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE 
412 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATI (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0

WILKERSON, CHARLES LAVOY 
171 EVANS AVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PROBATION VIOLATION

WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD 
711 NORTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, ASHLIE RENEE 
3367 BROMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/30/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLOU, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/26/1955
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/12/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROOKS, DONIELLE CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCKNER, BRENDA LADELL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 06/16/1958
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CASTANEDA-SIMON, CARLOS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLARKE, BENJAMIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, AUSTIN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DUNLAP, DEAUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EASLEY, MICHAEL ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/19/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
EDWARDS, GINGER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, KELSON OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/04/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
FLOYD, LESLIE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HINCKLEY, MELISSA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
HOUSE, GLORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
JONES, BROOKE ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
Age at Arrest: 85
Date of Birth: 10/21/1938
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, AARON DEVAUNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MEDEIROS, DARRIN J
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/23/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MEDEIROS, RICKY KAWIKAKEKANAEK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/16/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MIKEL, TINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NERI, ROMAN GENARO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OLSEN, DEVYN MCKAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/18/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PAGE, ERNEST JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEGUESE, HOLLIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/29/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAMSEY, CHARLES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, ALEXANDER MARLIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SUTTON, CONNIE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/05/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SWENSON, JONATHAN A
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THORPE, CLIFFORD STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAIL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
TURNER, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/24/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNLAWFUL CAMPING
WATSON, TUESDAY MARCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATI (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0
WILKERSON, CHARLES LAVOY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION
WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, ASHLIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION






Latest Headlines
Mayor Gives Preview Of State Of The City Address
Mayor Gives Preview Of State Of The City Address
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2024
Walker Jones To Continue As Lookout Mountain, Tn., Mayor
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2024
Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire On Big Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2024
Some Area Football Games Rescheduled For Thursday Night
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/12/2024
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #4
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/12/2024
VIDEO: General B.B. Bell Remembers 9/11 And Close Call At Pentagon
  • Breaking News
  • 9/12/2024
Breaking News
Mayor Gives Preview Of State Of The City Address
Mayor Gives Preview Of State Of The City Address
  • 9/12/2024

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will deliver his annual “State of the City Address” tonight at the Walker Theater, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. Mayor Kelly was guest this morning ... more

Walker Jones To Continue As Lookout Mountain, Tn., Mayor
  • 9/12/2024

The 2024 election results for the town of Lookout Mountain have been certified. The five commissioners are all returning for a second term of two years. At the September council meeting Walker ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/12/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Asked To Raise Juror Pay From $10 To $20 Per Day
  • 9/11/2024
Tyner Middle Student Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up The School
  • 9/11/2024
Person Burned After Smoking While On Oxygen
Person Burned After Smoking While On Oxygen
  • 9/11/2024
Tivoli Restoration Now Fully Funded After $9 Million Tax Credit Secured
  • 9/11/2024
Names Of Local National Merit Semifinalists Announced
  • 9/11/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Be Fair To Both Sides
  • 9/11/2024
Remembering The WTC
  • 9/11/2024
The Wrong Direction
  • 9/9/2024
Sports
Despite Loss At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Setas Making A Difference
Despite Loss At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Setas Making A Difference
  • 9/11/2024
UT Welcomes Fans To Football Game Against Kent State
  • 9/11/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
  • 9/11/2024
14th Ranked Mocs Host No. 23 Mercer In Home Opener
  • 9/11/2024
Mocs Volleyball Travels To SIUE Cougar Classic
  • 9/11/2024
Happenings
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
  • 9/12/2024
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
  • 9/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Court Reporters
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Court Reporters
  • 9/11/2024
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
  • 9/11/2024
Pursuit Of Happiness Golf Benefit Is Oct. 14
  • 9/11/2024
Entertainment
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
  • 9/12/2024
Remembering Fred Johnson, 1943-2024
Remembering Fred Johnson, 1943-2024
  • 9/11/2024
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces UTC LIVE! Performing Arts Series, Theatre And Music Dates For 2024-2025
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces UTC LIVE! Performing Arts Series, Theatre And Music Dates For 2024-2025
  • 9/10/2024
WTCI PBS Names Cindy Todd As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors
WTCI PBS Names Cindy Todd As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors
  • 9/10/2024
R.R. Williams Plays At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 18
  • 9/6/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Be Fair To Both Sides
  • 9/11/2024
Dining
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
Business
CARTA Welcomes Mark Poirier As Director Of Paratransit Services
CARTA Welcomes Mark Poirier As Director Of Paratransit Services
  • 9/10/2024
Dalton Passes Resolution Asking For Temporary Return To 2023 Tax Assessments
  • 9/10/2024
EPB Launches New Online Payment Options
  • 9/10/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Celebrate Dedication Of 300th Home In Chattanooga
  • 9/9/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 5-11
  • 9/12/2024
Commercial Zone Not Recommended For Pratt Development On East Brainerd Road; Hillocks Farm Oked
  • 9/10/2024
Student Scene
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Cleveland City Schools Honors Exceptional Educators Jordan Wagers And Lindsey Scott
Cleveland City Schools Honors Exceptional Educators Jordan Wagers And Lindsey Scott
  • 9/11/2024
UTC To Host Fall 2024 Meacham Writers’ Workshop Sept. 26-28
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living One Of 1st Tennessee Organizations To Implement CMA Training
Morning Pointe Senior Living One Of 1st Tennessee Organizations To Implement CMA Training
  • 9/11/2024
Registration Still Open For Love Without Reason’s 10th Annual “Run4Love” 5K, 10K & Big Wheel Race Sept. 14
Registration Still Open For Love Without Reason’s 10th Annual “Run4Love” 5K, 10K & Big Wheel Race Sept. 14
  • 9/11/2024
The Austin Hatcher Foundation’s 17th Annual Celebration Of Life And Hope Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/11/2024
Memories
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
  • 9/6/2024
Outdoors
Volunteers Needed To Help With Stringers Branch Cleanup Sept. 21
Volunteers Needed To Help With Stringers Branch Cleanup Sept. 21
  • 9/11/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Richard Simms
  • 9/9/2024
Application Period For Early Season WMA Waterfowl Quota Starts Sept. 25
  • 9/9/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
  • 9/12/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
  • 9/10/2024
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/9/2024
Obituaries
Janet Griffin Tuller
Janet Griffin Tuller
  • 9/12/2024
Tommy E. Roe
Tommy E. Roe
  • 9/11/2024
Juliana Sutton
Juliana Sutton
  • 9/11/2024