Rossville, Ga., Mayor Hal Gray Jr. No Longer Will Wear 2 Hats

Hal Gray Jr. has resigned as Walker County's chief of police, citing a conflict with his service as Rossville, Ga., mayor.

The Walker County Police mainly issue code enforcement citations for court appearances from an office at Rock Spring.

Mr. Gray was appointed to the post by the Walker County Commission in November 2022. At the time he was on the Rossville Council.

An item on the Walker County Commission agenda for tonight (Thursday) was the appointment of a new police chief.

Mr. Gray said in a letter to the Walker County Commission, "It is with mixed emotions that I write to inform you of my decision to resign as the police chief of Walker County, effective Aug. 31.

"I have always strived to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in my role as police chief. However, I recognize that these concerns may have cast a shadow over the unity and peace of our community.

"It is my utmost priority to maintain the trust and confidence of our citizens. As such, I have carefully considered my position and have come to the difficult decision that resigning as police chief is in the best interests of our community. I believe this decision will allow me to focus solely on my mayoral duties and continue working alongside you to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

"Moving forward, I look forward to continuing our collaboration on various initiatives as mayor of Rossville. Together we can attract new businesses, create jobs and make Walker County an even more vibrant and prosperous place to live, work and raise a family.

"Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It has been an honor to serve as your police chief, and I will always cherish the time we had together."