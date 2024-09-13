Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats

A student at Normal Park Upper School was arrested on Friday for making threats.

At approximately noon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to the school was made aware of a possible threat against the school.

The SRD immediately began an investigation and, after subsequent interviews with students, it was determined a male student had made comments of a racial nature while riding a school bus on Wednesday. In addition to the racial comments, the student was overheard by students stating, “I’m going to shoot ya’ll up.”

The student was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.



The student is being charged with threat of mass violence on school property.

There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time.