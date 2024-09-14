Latest Headlines

Bids Opened For East Ridge Pavilion; New Animal Shelter To Open Soon

  • Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Gail Perry

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller reported good news about several projects on the city’s horizon.

Bids were opened this week for the 12,000-square-foot multi-purpose  pavilion that the city will be building behind city hall. The pavilion has been designed to hold various types of events such as a farmer’s market, craft shows and birthday parties. The city has approved spending up to $6 million for the facility. Nine bids were received, he said and six of them came in below the anticipated price. The cost of those six ranged from $4.6 million to $4.9 million. And they included some of the alternatives and additions that were optional for keeping the price down.

Mr. Miller said that the top three bids are being reviewed now by Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects. If all goes the way the city hopes the bid approval will be made at the Sept. 26 city council meeting with the notice to proceed on Nov. 1. Construction is expected to take one year.

Other good news, he said, is that the new East Ridge Animal Shelter is finished. Now staff is working on the furniture, fixtures and equipment. Last week around 50 volunteers showed up to assemble dog beds and furniture, and are now getting blankets and leashes. The city hopes to open the shelter in one week and the ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Mr. Miller has received approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for an agreement that will allow East Ridge to erect Welcome to East Ridge Gateway signs for two locations. They will be 24 feet long and 13 feet high and will be mounted on stone foundations. One will be located off the northbound I-75 ramp and the other going south in front of the Life Care Center.

Two resolutions were passed at the meeting on Thursday night. The council amended the facility fee waiver policy for the parks and recreation department. The new policy is that any organization or agency that receives a waiver of any facility fee must, in  exchange, contribute not less than 50 percent of the net receipts collected by any event held at the city’s facility, to a non-profit organization that is located in or the city or solely serves the residents of East Ridge.

In May, an email from Capital Waste Services about terminating an agreement with the city was emailed  to a previous city manager and never found its way to current City Manager Miller. The contract was for solid waste disposal services and it had begun in September 2021 and renewed automatically. Last Monday, Mr. Miller did receive an email and called the general manager who said there is no way that the services can continue for the price of $33.91 per ton. East Ridge averages having 800 tons of waste every month. Mr. Miller has prepared a new request for proposal for handling waste disposal at the transfer station that will go out next week. He told the council that he expects to get bids from Republic Services, City Waste Transfer Station and from Capital Waste Services. There will be  no service interruptions if there is a change in the company, said Mr. Miller.

Latest Headlines
Engle Eager To Lead Mocs As New Golf Season Begins
Engle Eager To Lead Mocs As New Golf Season Begins
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Information Sought In Lillian Lane Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 9/14/2024
Mocs Soccer Travels To Belmont Sunday To Close Out Non-Conference Slate
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Bids Opened For East Ridge Pavilion; New Animal Shelter To Open Soon
  • Breaking News
  • 9/14/2024
Lady Flames Volleyball Split In Opening Day Of Flame Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 5
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Breaking News
Bids Opened For East Ridge Pavilion; New Animal Shelter To Open Soon
  • 9/14/2024

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller reported good news about several projects on the city’s horizon. Bids were opened this week for the 12,000-square-foot multi-purpose pavilion that the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABLES, ... more

Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • 9/13/2024

A student at Normal Park Upper School was arrested on Friday for making threats. At approximately noon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to the school was ... more

Breaking News
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents Facing Small Tax Hike; Town Tries Again For Commercial At City Hall
  • 9/13/2024
Woman, 43, Killed In Head-On Crash On Ashland Terrace Friday Morning
  • 9/13/2024
Gun Found In Student's Backpack At Chattanooga Preparatory School; Student Flees
  • 9/13/2024
UAW Top Officials To Lead Rally At Chattanooga Volkswagen Ahead Of Contract Talks
  • 9/13/2024
AUDIO: Discussion On Mix 104.1 About Rise In School Threats In Tennessee Valley
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Losing Our Children
  • 9/14/2024
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
A New Way Forward
  • 9/14/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/13/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Lure of Debt
  • 9/12/2024
Sports
Engle Eager To Lead Mocs As New Golf Season Begins
Engle Eager To Lead Mocs As New Golf Season Begins
  • 9/14/2024
Lookouts Walk It Off In Extra Innings, Win 6-5
  • 9/14/2024
#7 Vols Set To Host Golden Flashes Under Neyland Saturday Night Lights
#7 Vols Set To Host Golden Flashes Under Neyland Saturday Night Lights
  • 9/14/2024
WIEDMER: Braves Running Out Of Time To Reach Playoffs
WIEDMER: Braves Running Out Of Time To Reach Playoffs
  • 9/13/2024
Mocs Soccer Travels To Belmont Sunday To Close Out Non-Conference Slate
  • 9/14/2024
Happenings
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
  • 9/12/2024
Profiles of Valor: LCDR Dan Crenshaw (USN)
Profiles of Valor: LCDR Dan Crenshaw (USN)
  • 9/14/2024
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
  • 9/11/2024
U. S. NAVY 249th Birthday Ball Is Oct. 19 At Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 9/13/2024
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
  • 9/12/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
  • 9/14/2024
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
  • 9/12/2024
Tivoli Restoration Now Fully Funded After $9 Million Tax Credit Secured
  • 9/12/2024
Opinion
Losing Our Children
  • 9/14/2024
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
A New Way Forward
  • 9/14/2024
Dining
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
Business
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
Tennessee American Announces Recipients Of 2024 Firefighting Support Grants
  • 9/13/2024
Former City Judge Walter Williams Goes On Disability Status
  • 9/13/2024
Real Estate
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
  • 9/13/2024
Hamilton County Coalition Hosts “Recovery Happens Together” Event
  • 9/13/2024
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
  • 9/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Outdoors
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
  • 9/12/2024
Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual National Public Lands Day
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
"Unfiltered" Is Sermon Topic At First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
  • 9/12/2024
East Brainerd Needs A Space For Art: Now Is The Time
  • 9/13/2024
Obituaries
Norma Embrey Brewster
Norma Embrey Brewster
  • 9/14/2024
Cary Graham Harpe
Cary Graham Harpe
  • 9/13/2024
William Lawrence "Larry" McConnell
William Lawrence "Larry" McConnell
  • 9/13/2024