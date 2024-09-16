Latest Headlines

  • Monday, September 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BAHAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEACH, LEROY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/09/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/30/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAREY, HAPPY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COX, BRAD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ETTER, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FREEMAN, LADERRIUS TREDELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GERHART, BRENT COVENINGTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GIANARO, LOUIS J
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/12/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HAVIS, JEFFERY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/26/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKS, DANA MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
MASSENGALE, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAYMUNDO, ILIANA CARINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROACH, JARROD TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SIEROCUK, RANDALL M
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STANLEY, REID CALEB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIX INTOX
TSIKLAURI, BEKA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR DELIVERY
  • (VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • (VOP) POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OF DANGERO
  • (VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
WEAVER, MICAH MONTEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT




