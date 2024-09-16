Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BAHAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEACH, LEROY GLENN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/09/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/30/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CAREY, HAPPY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMBS, CONNIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/30/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, BRAD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ETTER, GREGORY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE FREEMAN, LADERRIUS TREDELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GERHART, BRENT COVENINGTON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GIANARO, LOUIS J

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/12/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GRAY, KEVIN JOHN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HAVIS, JEFFERY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/26/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HICKS, DANA MARTELL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING

MASSENGALE, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/18/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RAYMUNDO, ILIANA CARINA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROACH, JARROD TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/03/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPROPER PASSING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SIEROCUK, RANDALL M

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 01/28/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY STANLEY, REID CALEB

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/26/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIX INTOX TSIKLAURI, BEKA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/06/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 08/12/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TYSON, WILLIAM CORY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

(VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR DELIVERY

(VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(VOP) POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OF DANGERO

(VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON WEAVER, MICAH MONTEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/23/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



