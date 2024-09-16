Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUILA NOLASCO, AYLIN D
4001 CLIO AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAHAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL
1954 ADDI LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEACH, LEROY GLENN
17 GOLDSMITH LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374153421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL
2003 WILSON ST SIDE B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CAREY, HAPPY JEAN
7404 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COFFEY, AMANDA
1222 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
FENTANYL FOR RESALE
OXYCODONE FOR RESALE
XANAX FOR RESALE
GABAPENTIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
1151 OLD ROCK ISLAND HOMELESS ROCK ISLAND, 38581
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
CRAIG RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH
410 W 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374082731
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ETTER, GREGORY ALAN
31025 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
GERHART, BRENT COVENINGTON
260 CHERRY CIR W MEMPHIS, 381173002
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GIANARO, LOUIS J
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
8351 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213480
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042101
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HAVIS, JEFFERY PAUL
2017 LAUREL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
263 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR SE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
MASSENGALE, JAMES MATTHEW
178 CHEROKEE TRL RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA
4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON
1509 18TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE
3365 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101651
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE
3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062104
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAYMUNDO, ILIANA CARINA
57 GINGER LN CHATSWORTH, 307055991
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPROPER PASSING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SALAZAR, TONY
1803 PRIGMORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING REV FOR DUI
MOVE OVER LAW
SIEROCUK, RANDALL M
953 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022129
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TSIKLAURI, BEKA
924 PATERSON AVE E RUTHERFORD, 07073
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
2006 Duncan Ave Chattanooga, 374043105
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR DELIVERY
(VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(VOP) POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OF DANGERO
(VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
WEAVER, MICAH MONTEL
4659 SABLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, ASHLEY MESHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAHAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BEACH, LEROY GLENN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/09/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BUMP, PHILIP MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/30/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAREY, HAPPY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COMBS, CONNIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/30/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COX, BRAD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CURTIS, EMBRY ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ETTER, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, LADERRIUS TREDELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GERHART, BRENT COVENINGTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GIANARO, LOUIS J
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/12/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, KEVIN JOHN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HAVIS, JEFFERY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/26/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, DANA MARTELL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
|
|MASSENGALE, JAMES MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/18/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|PATTERSON, LAURYN RENEKA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEAGLER, MARSHALL AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PITMON, MARTARIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PRITCHETT, MARQUELL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|PUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|RAYMUNDO, ILIANA CARINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROACH, JARROD TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- IMPROPER PASSING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SIEROCUK, RANDALL M
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|STANLEY, REID CALEB
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TSIKLAURI, BEKA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/12/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WALKER, TERENCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR DELIVERY
- (VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- (VOP) POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OF DANGERO
- (VOP) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEAPON
|
|WEAVER, MICAH MONTEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/23/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
|