Incoming Walker County Commission Chairman Did Not Support McLemore Deal

Incoming Walker County Commission Chairman Angie Teems said she did not support a hotel/motel tax deal with developers of McLemore on Lookout Mountain.

She said she sought to delay a vote on the issue, which gives all the room tax to the developers of the Lookout Mountain hotel, conference center and golf courses over a 30-year period. The funds must be used only for expenses at the confererence center, it was stated.

Opponents said the deal would give the McLemore developers $27 million over the life of the deal.

Ms. Teems said, "While I did visit McLemore with fellow board members and concerned citizens and acknowledge that it is indeed a well-regarded facility, I do not believe that the deal struck was in the best interest of Walker County taxpayers.

"This arrangement was primarily driven by Chairman Whitfield, and I had no authority to prevent it. I did, however, make inquiries about postponing the board's decision until January, but beyond that, my options were limited."

Ms. Teems defeated incumbent Shannon Whitfield in the recent election. She takes office Jan. 1.