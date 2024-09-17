Jerri Sutton Is Finalist For Police Chief Of North Charleston

Jerri Sutton, who was named chief of staff by former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, is among six finalists for police chief at North Charleston, S.C.

There were 34 who applied.

The finalists are Chief of Staff Sutton, Jason Bruder, of North Charleston; Ronald Camacho, of Chambersburg, Pa., Karen Cordray, of North Charleston; Kyle Dowdy, of Farmington, New Mexico; and Angela Johnson, of North Charleston.

Chief of Staff Sutton has had a 25-year career with the Chattanooga Police Department.