Latest Headlines

Jerri Sutton Is Finalist For Police Chief Of North Charleston

  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Jerri Sutton
Jerri Sutton

Jerri Sutton, who was named chief of staff by former Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, is among six finalists for police chief at North Charleston, S.C.

There were 34 who applied.

The finalists are Chief of Staff Sutton, Jason Bruder, of North Charleston; Ronald Camacho, of Chambersburg, Pa., Karen Cordray, of North Charleston; Kyle Dowdy, of Farmington, New Mexico; and Angela Johnson, of North Charleston.

Chief of Staff Sutton has had a 25-year career with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Latest Headlines
Big Road Test Awaits #6/7 Vols In SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
Big Road Test Awaits #6/7 Vols In SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
  • Sports
  • 9/17/2024
Jerri Sutton Is Finalist For Police Chief Of North Charleston
Jerri Sutton Is Finalist For Police Chief Of North Charleston
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2024
Airport Has Biggest August Ever; Delta Ups Seats By 48%
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2024
Chattooga County Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 30 Years
Chattooga County Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 30 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/17/2024
Breaking News
Chattooga County Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 30 Years
Chattooga County Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 30 Years
  • 9/17/2024

A Chattooga County jury found Larry Dale Dooley guilty on Aug. 20 on one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD, ... more

2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
2 Arrested After Fentanyl, Marijuana, Cocaine, Handgun, And $33,772 Are Seized
  • 9/16/2024

Two people were arrested and fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and $33,772 was seized on Sept. 10. Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, ... more

Breaking News
Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot
  • 9/16/2024
Incoming Walker County Leader Did Not Support McLemore Deal; Opponents Say Lookout Attraction Gets $72 Million
  • 9/16/2024
Gas Prices Fall 15.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/16/2024
Large Crowd Shows Up To Discuss Proposed Rehabilitation Center In Rhea County
  • 9/15/2024
Opinion
We The People: Constitution Week 2024, Part 1
  • 9/17/2024
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day - And Response
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Rectifying White Evangelical Entanglement Of Church And State - And Response (4)
  • 9/15/2024
Why Colleges Of Education Matter
  • 9/15/2024
Sports
Whitfield Has Impressive Showing In MTSU Golf Debut
  • 9/16/2024
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
  • 9/17/2024
Big Road Test Awaits #6/7 Vols In SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
Big Road Test Awaits #6/7 Vols In SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
  • 9/17/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Eyes Final 18 in Cincinnati; Mocs Tied for 15th
  • 9/16/2024
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
Joy Replaces Sorrow For Defending State Women's Mid-Amateur Champion Katie Woodruff
  • 9/15/2024
Happenings
Quilts Of Valor Donates 2 Quilts To Veterans
Quilts Of Valor Donates 2 Quilts To Veterans
  • 9/17/2024
Doug Daugherty: Foresight, Trends, And Details
Doug Daugherty: Foresight, Trends, And Details
  • 9/17/2024
Jerry Allen Exhibition Hosted At African American Education And Heritage Museum
Jerry Allen Exhibition Hosted At African American Education And Heritage Museum
  • 9/17/2024
Nye Simmons Speaks At Photographic Society Oct. 17
  • 9/17/2024
Tickets Available For Fairytale Fall Ball In Collegedale Sept. 22
Tickets Available For Fairytale Fall Ball In Collegedale Sept. 22
  • 9/17/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/15/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
  • 9/14/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Blood Wedding” Oct. 1-5
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Blood Wedding” Oct. 1-5
  • 9/17/2024
Scenic City Shakespeare Returns For A 6th Production At Greenway Farm Park
  • 9/17/2024
Opinion
We The People: Constitution Week 2024, Part 1
  • 9/17/2024
Senator Blackburn: American Girls In Sports Day - And Response
  • 9/16/2024
The Constitution - Searching For An Alternative
  • 9/16/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
CO.LAB Invests $100K Into 5 New Sustainability Startups
  • 9/17/2024
More Speakers Added To Lineup For Chattanooga Connect 2024
More Speakers Added To Lineup For Chattanooga Connect 2024
  • 9/16/2024
The Mountain City Club Hires New Director Of Membership And Communications
  • 9/16/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
  • 9/16/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Awards Approximately 1,200 NC3 Certificates
  • 9/16/2024
Dr. Ethan Carver Named Associate Provost And Dean Of The UTC Graduate School
Dr. Ethan Carver Named Associate Provost And Dean Of The UTC Graduate School
  • 9/16/2024
CSCC Announces Vital Center Ribbon Cutting
CSCC Announces Vital Center Ribbon Cutting
  • 9/16/2024
Living Well
Concentra Expands To Chattanooga
  • 9/16/2024
Free Healthcare Clinic Comes To Jasper Oct. 12-13
  • 9/16/2024
Siskin Hospital Celebrates National Rehabilitation Week
Siskin Hospital Celebrates National Rehabilitation Week
  • 9/16/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
  • 9/17/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Historian Linda Moss Mines
  • 9/16/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Foster Falls Among $2.6 Million In Parks & Recreation Grants Announced By TDEC
  • 9/16/2024
Community Invited To Update Chattanooga's Outdoor Recreation Map
  • 9/16/2024
Travel
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Celebrate 10th Pastoral Anniversary
  • 9/17/2024
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
  • 9/16/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Joy Hathorn
Joy Hathorn
  • 9/17/2024
Wanda Sue Card
Wanda Sue Card
  • 9/17/2024
Cynthia Elizabeth Cates Cowan
Cynthia Elizabeth Cates Cowan
  • 9/17/2024