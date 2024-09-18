Sharpe Says County Mayor Denying Him Financial Information

District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe on Wednesday said County Mayor Weston Wamp "has declared in no uncertain terms that he will no longer provide crucial financial information to the people of the representative of District 6."

He said the county mayor "made the disturbing announcement at a legal meeting last week."

Commissioner Sharpe said County Mayor Wamp "is deliberately withholding information from a duly elected official. That is petty and immature at best. At worst, it is a wilful violation of his oath of office."

He added, "It's a slap in the face of the people I represent, and I won't abide by it."

Commissioner Sharpe said, "It highlights the flaws in our current organizational chart and underscores the urgent need for a declaratory judgement on the 1941 private act and the 1978 changes."

Commissioner Lee Helton said he did not want to keep going over and over the latter issue.

Commissioner Joe Graham said the commission in 1978 had an option and chose to go with the new form of government. He said no issue about it had been raised until recently, and "We're doing the right thing."

County Mayor Wamp and Commissioner Sharpe have clashed a number of times at commission meetings.