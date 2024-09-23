Man, 30, Arrested In Shooting Early Saturday Morning

Latest Headlines

  Monday, September 23, 2024
Hector Lopez-Garcia
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:17 a.m. to a person shot in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.
The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation shows a disorder and vehicle crash occurred just before the shooting. After shooting the victim, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle. During the preliminary investigation, witnesses provided a suspect vehicle description. CPD officers searched the area and found the vehicle at a separate location. A person matching the suspect description was inside the residence and exited the residence when requested by the officers.

The Homicide Detective was able to establish evidence to charge Hector Lopez-Garcia, 30, with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

Lopez-Garcia was arrested and transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.
