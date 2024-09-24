Truck Driver Rescued After Semi Overturns Tuesday

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a truck driver trapped in an overturned semi Tuesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies and CFD Special Operations responded at 4:18 p.m. to the 200 block of Compress Street at the intersection of Compress and Riverside Avenue. A semi transporting more than 40,000 pounds of rolled paper overturned onto its side, pinning the driver’s legs under the dash.

Firefighters secured and stabilized the tractor trailer and then extricated the driver.

He was transported to the hospital.

CPD and HCEMS were also on the scene.





