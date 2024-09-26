HCSO Personnel Investigate 4 Separate School Threats On Wednesday; 2 Students Arrested

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has investigated four separate school threats that were made on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of two students.Hamilton County, TN – On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at approximately 3:30 pm,The School Resource Deputy at the Center for Creative Arts was advised of a possible school threat at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The SRD immediately began an investigation which determined the suspect, a 14-year-old male, made a statement about "Blowing up the school" and referenced an internet search of the same nature.The student was arrested and charged with threat of mass violence.Also on Wednesday around 4 p.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to Chattanooga Preparatory School was notified of a possible threat of mass violence. The SRD immediately began an investigation and determined a student stated in a classroom they would “Shoot up the school...” The student was located, arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence.In addition, an investigation was initiated at Hixson Middle School in reference to a threat against the school. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that another juvenile had gained access to a SnapChat account and posted threats against the school. This investigation was handed over to the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security as it was determined the individual responsible for the threat was out of state.There was also an additional threat investigated at East Hamilton High School by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Upon conducting an investigation, it was determined to not be legitimate."There is no threat to any of the students or faculty at this time," officials said. "As these incidents pertain to juveniles, no additional details are available."