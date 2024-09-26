Latest Headlines

After Archeological Review, State No Longer Plans To Build New Psychiatric Hospital At Moccasin Bend

  • Thursday, September 26, 2024

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the State of Tennessee will no longer move forward with plans to build a new psychiatric hospital on state-owned land at Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga. The decision is based on initial findings of an ongoing archeological review. This is the first archeological review that has been conducted since the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute was founded in 1961, and the State expects the final report to be delivered in November. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Department of General Services oversaw the survey on behalf of the State Building Commission.

“Tennessee’s robust conservation strategy balances our state’s growth with a plan to protect our environment, which is why we pursued an archeological study at Moccasin Bend,” said Governor Lee. “I look forward to working with stakeholders to determine the best path forward for this historic site.”

The state has determined that it will pursue alternative locations for the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute replacement facility, with the goal of utilizing taxpayer dollars efficiently and continuing to serve Tennesseans living with the most severe mental health challenges, officials said.

Key findings include:

1. 73 percent of the state-owned parcel at MBMHI is comprised of a multi-component archaeological site containing buried layers of historic and pre-contact materials, occupation surfaces and features (pits, hearth materials, etc.).

2. The presence of Woodland period features (pits and occupation surfaces) indicates that there are likely more intact features within the site, some of which may still contain human remains or isolated burials. No human remains or burials were found during the survey.

3. Areas within the parcel exhibit excellent preservation and integrity.

“We are incredibly grateful to Governor Lee for making this historic decision that will be applauded for years by our children and our children’s children,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “We are especially thankful that the early conversations we initiated about relocating the state hospital have played out just as we had hoped. At long last, after decades of deferral and delay, we now have the opportunity to truly preserve this nationally historic land as a park for every Chattanoogan to enjoy, connecting our community to the natural beauty and rich history of Moccasin Bend forever.”

The approximately 956-acre Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, which lies along the scenic Tennessee River, was designated more than two decades ago as the country’s first and only national archeological district, as part of a unit that includes the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Former U.S. Rep. Zach Zamp in 2003 helped lead the charge to transfer hundreds of acres owned by the city and the state to the National Park Service, as part of an effort that dates back to the 1920s.

But that designation alone did not lead to the area’s full development as a park, due to a patchwork of property ownership and nonconforming uses, such as the state hospital and a nearby firing range operated by Chattanooga and Hamilton County. 

The peninsula has been home to thousands of years of human habitation, from the earliest Paleo-Indians through the Civil War to the present day. The potential future addition of the 107-acre psychiatric hospital property, as well as the future elimination of other nonconforming uses, will complete the site by creating a virtually contiguous tract of land. This ongoing effort to preserve Moccasin Bend fully aligns with Chattanooga’s goal to become a National Park City, said Scott Martin, director of Parks & Outdoors for the City of Chattanooga. 

"Moccasin Bend, a nationally significant cultural site, uniquely tells the story of 12,000 years of human settlement in the Tennessee River Valley,” said Mr. Martin. “While land use decisions on the Bend haven't always taken these precious resources into account, a new story begins with this decision by the governor. Thanks to Governor Lee and the Hamilton County legislative delegation's consistent leadership calling for thoughtful stewardship of this resource that can benefit all Tennesseans, with this decision an effort can now begin to preserve forever the stories and legacies of this sacred land."

“The Hamilton County Legislative Delegation has consistently supported the protection of the historic artifacts and land at Moccasin Bend,” said Senator Bo Watson. “I repeatedly said that we would not make any decision until this archeological survey was complete. The report clearly identifies the importance of the protection of the Moccasin Bend site, I support and encourage the state to find another location for a new facility.”

“This archeological study has provided the information needed for the state to make an informed, fiscally responsible decision about the replacement of a much-needed mental health facility. As we have said from the beginning, the study would determine whether building the facility at Moccasin Bend could be done without further damaging the site or compromising its historical significance. Through this process, we have learned what we needed to know to make this important decision,” said State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood. “Improved and increased mental health services are still a critical and urgent need for our community and our state. Now we must focus our efforts on how and where to best meet those needs going forward.”

“In this landmark initiative, the Department of General Services identified and retained New South Associates to conduct the first-ever state archeological survey of Moccasin Bend,” said Christi Branscom, commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of General Services. “Using minimally invasive techniques, the team uncovered compelling evidence of the site’s rich archeological heritage. These findings clearly demonstrate that Moccasin Bend is a cultural treasure that must be protected and preserved for future generations.”

“Throughout this process, we proceeded with great respect to the history and heritage of this site,” said Marie Williams, commissioner of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “When we appeared before the State Building Commission in 2023, we committed to adapt our plans if needed based on the results of an archaeological survey, and that’s exactly what we are doing today. We know that publicly funded psychiatric beds are an essential emergency mental health safety net for our neighbors who have the greatest needs and little or no ability to pay for treatment. Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute will continue to provide these essential services to its 52-county coverage area while we work diligently to determine next steps. Until that determination is made, we will continue to operate the beds at MBMHI to provide high-quality care to the patients we serve.”

Latest Headlines
CSB Releases Investigative Update Into Fatal TS USA Chemical Eruption
  • Breaking News
  • 9/26/2024
Hixson Woman, 22, Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Boyfriend
  • Breaking News
  • 9/26/2024
2 UTC Students Suffer Burns In Wednesday Incident
  • Breaking News
  • 9/26/2024
School Closures And More Planned For Thursday Night And Friday Due To Expected Severe Weather
  • Breaking News
  • 9/26/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • Sports
  • 9/26/2024
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
  • Sports
  • 9/26/2024
Breaking News
CSB Releases Investigative Update Into Fatal TS USA Chemical Eruption
  • 9/26/2024

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board on Thursday released an update into its ongoing investigation of a May 30 accidental release of a molten mixture of sodium hydroxide and ... more

Hixson Woman, 22, Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Boyfriend
  • 9/26/2024

A 22-year-old Hixson woman is facing second-degree murder charges after shooting her boyfriend after he punched her, then tried to run out the front door. Alaina Michell Stallings said she ... more

2 UTC Students Suffer Burns In Wednesday Incident
  • 9/26/2024

UTC officials said two students suffered burns in an incident on Wednesday. Officials said, "The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is aware of an isolated incident in which two students ... more

Breaking News
Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy Arrested For DUI And Child Neglect
Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy Arrested For DUI And Child Neglect
  • 9/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/26/2024
County Commission Chairman Seeks To Quell Courthouse Squabbling
County Commission Chairman Seeks To Quell Courthouse Squabbling
  • 9/25/2024
Former Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman John Allen Brooks Dies
Former Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman John Allen Brooks Dies
  • 9/25/2024
Man, 21, Arrested For Robbery Shooting On Sept. 14
Man, 21, Arrested For Robbery Shooting On Sept. 14
  • 9/25/2024
Opinion
American Airlines And The Whammy Omelet - And Response (7)
  • 9/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: Regrets, Wishes, And Wonder
  • 9/26/2024
Slow Down And Buckle Up
  • 9/26/2024
Election Commission Communicates Clear Guidance
  • 9/26/2024
Lizzy Schmidt Is A Woman Of Character And Integrity
  • 9/26/2024
Sports
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
  • 9/26/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 5
  • 9/26/2024
Chattanooga FC Part Ways With Head Coach Rod Underwood, Effective Immediately
  • 9/26/2024
Lady Vols Open SEC Play With Win Against Alabama
  • 9/26/2024
Borrowed Putter Aids Harry Hill As Top Seed In State Super Senior Match Play
Borrowed Putter Aids Harry Hill As Top Seed In State Super Senior Match Play
  • 9/25/2024
Happenings
Soddy Daisy To Offer 2 Fall Festivals
  • 9/26/2024
Former Chattanoogan.com Staff Writer Releases New Book
Former Chattanoogan.com Staff Writer Releases New Book
  • 9/26/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 9/26/2024
Chattanooga Photographer Betsy Bird Re-Elected To TNPPA Board For 2nd Term
Chattanooga Photographer Betsy Bird Re-Elected To TNPPA Board For 2nd Term
  • 9/26/2024
Oktoberfest In Red Bank Is Sept. 28
  • 9/25/2024
Entertainment
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s - Part 2
  • 9/26/2024
McClemore Songwriter Series Final Show Features Maggie Rose Oct. 10
  • 9/25/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Newspapers No. 2
Best Of Grizzard - Newspapers No. 2
  • 9/26/2024
Australian Guitarists Ziggy And Miles Play At Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
Australian Guitarists Ziggy And Miles Play At Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 9/26/2024
Lee University School Of Music To Present Faculty, Guest Recital Oct. 2
Lee University School Of Music To Present Faculty, Guest Recital Oct. 2
  • 9/25/2024
Opinion
American Airlines And The Whammy Omelet - And Response (7)
  • 9/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: Regrets, Wishes, And Wonder
  • 9/26/2024
Slow Down And Buckle Up
  • 9/26/2024
Dining
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Business
Chamber And Sandler Partner To Host Leadership Workshop
Chamber And Sandler Partner To Host Leadership Workshop
  • 9/25/2024
First Horizon Recognized By TIME Magazine On List Of World's Best Companies
  • 9/25/2024
Peter Lindeman Joins FirstBank’s Chattanooga Team
Peter Lindeman Joins FirstBank’s Chattanooga Team
  • 9/25/2024
Real Estate
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
  • 9/26/2024
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
  • 9/26/2024
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
  • 9/26/2024
Living Well
1st Annual Marion County Health Expo Is Saturday
  • 9/25/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Grant To Enhance Senior Care Across 21 Tennessee Communities
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Grant To Enhance Senior Care Across 21 Tennessee Communities
  • 9/25/2024
Erlanger Hires Urogynecologist Dr. Jonathan Shaw
Erlanger Hires Urogynecologist Dr. Jonathan Shaw
  • 9/25/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
  • 9/23/2024
Church
SMBC Celebrates 9th Pastoral Anniversary Oct. 20
  • 9/26/2024
Bob Tamasy: There’s Knowing – And Then There’s Truly Believing
Bob Tamasy: There’s Knowing – And Then There’s Truly Believing
  • 9/26/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/25/2024
Obituaries
John Allen Brooks
John Allen Brooks
  • 9/26/2024
Jamie Kristin Jones Brown
Jamie Kristin Jones Brown
  • 9/26/2024
Robert W. Brooks, Sr.
Robert W. Brooks, Sr.
  • 9/26/2024