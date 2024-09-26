After Archeological Review, State No Longer Plans To Build New Psychiatric Hospital At Moccasin Bend

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the State of Tennessee will no longer move forward with plans to build a new psychiatric hospital on state-owned land at Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga. The decision is based on initial findings of an ongoing archeological review. This is the first archeological review that has been conducted since the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute was founded in 1961, and the State expects the final report to be delivered in November. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Department of General Services oversaw the survey on behalf of the State Building Commission.



“Tennessee’s robust conservation strategy balances our state’s growth with a plan to protect our environment, which is why we pursued an archeological study at Moccasin Bend,” said Governor Lee. “I look forward to working with stakeholders to determine the best path forward for this historic site.”



The state has determined that it will pursue alternative locations for the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute replacement facility, with the goal of utilizing taxpayer dollars efficiently and continuing to serve Tennesseans living with the most severe mental health challenges, officials said.



Key findings include:



1. 73 percent of the state-owned parcel at MBMHI is comprised of a multi-component archaeological site containing buried layers of historic and pre-contact materials, occupation surfaces and features (pits, hearth materials, etc.).



2. The presence of Woodland period features (pits and occupation surfaces) indicates that there are likely more intact features within the site, some of which may still contain human remains or isolated burials. No human remains or burials were found during the survey.



3. Areas within the parcel exhibit excellent preservation and integrity.

“We are incredibly grateful to Governor Lee for making this historic decision that will be applauded for years by our children and our children’s children,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “We are especially thankful that the early conversations we initiated about relocating the state hospital have played out just as we had hoped. At long last, after decades of deferral and delay, we now have the opportunity to truly preserve this nationally historic land as a park for every Chattanoogan to enjoy, connecting our community to the natural beauty and rich history of Moccasin Bend forever.”

The approximately 956-acre Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, which lies along the scenic Tennessee River, was designated more than two decades ago as the country’s first and only national archeological district, as part of a unit that includes the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Former U.S. Rep. Zach Zamp in 2003 helped lead the charge to transfer hundreds of acres owned by the city and the state to the National Park Service, as part of an effort that dates back to the 1920s.



But that designation alone did not lead to the area’s full development as a park, due to a patchwork of property ownership and nonconforming uses, such as the state hospital and a nearby firing range operated by Chattanooga and Hamilton County.



The peninsula has been home to thousands of years of human habitation, from the earliest Paleo-Indians through the Civil War to the present day. The potential future addition of the 107-acre psychiatric hospital property, as well as the future elimination of other nonconforming uses, will complete the site by creating a virtually contiguous tract of land. This ongoing effort to preserve Moccasin Bend fully aligns with Chattanooga’s goal to become a National Park City, said Scott Martin, director of Parks & Outdoors for the City of Chattanooga.



"Moccasin Bend, a nationally significant cultural site, uniquely tells the story of 12,000 years of human settlement in the Tennessee River Valley,” said Mr. Martin. “While land use decisions on the Bend haven't always taken these precious resources into account, a new story begins with this decision by the governor. Thanks to Governor Lee and the Hamilton County legislative delegation's consistent leadership calling for thoughtful stewardship of this resource that can benefit all Tennesseans, with this decision an effort can now begin to preserve forever the stories and legacies of this sacred land."



“The Hamilton County Legislative Delegation has consistently supported the protection of the historic artifacts and land at Moccasin Bend,” said Senator Bo Watson. “I repeatedly said that we would not make any decision until this archeological survey was complete. The report clearly identifies the importance of the protection of the Moccasin Bend site, I support and encourage the state to find another location for a new facility.”



“This archeological study has provided the information needed for the state to make an informed, fiscally responsible decision about the replacement of a much-needed mental health facility. As we have said from the beginning, the study would determine whether building the facility at Moccasin Bend could be done without further damaging the site or compromising its historical significance. Through this process, we have learned what we needed to know to make this important decision,” said State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood. “Improved and increased mental health services are still a critical and urgent need for our community and our state. Now we must focus our efforts on how and where to best meet those needs going forward.”



“In this landmark initiative, the Department of General Services identified and retained New South Associates to conduct the first-ever state archeological survey of Moccasin Bend,” said Christi Branscom, commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of General Services. “Using minimally invasive techniques, the team uncovered compelling evidence of the site’s rich archeological heritage. These findings clearly demonstrate that Moccasin Bend is a cultural treasure that must be protected and preserved for future generations.”



“Throughout this process, we proceeded with great respect to the history and heritage of this site,” said Marie Williams, commissioner of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “When we appeared before the State Building Commission in 2023, we committed to adapt our plans if needed based on the results of an archaeological survey, and that’s exactly what we are doing today. We know that publicly funded psychiatric beds are an essential emergency mental health safety net for our neighbors who have the greatest needs and little or no ability to pay for treatment. Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute will continue to provide these essential services to its 52-county coverage area while we work diligently to determine next steps. Until that determination is made, we will continue to operate the beds at MBMHI to provide high-quality care to the patients we serve.”