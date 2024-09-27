Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 34731
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BEDFORD, CHRISTY MICHELLE
1421 CLOVERDALE CIR APT 114 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374161716
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
BURGLARY
CABRERA, JACIEL GOMEZ
1002 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED-DUI
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
8155 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 373637049
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
CULVER, HUNTER CHASE
1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC
DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON
1503 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANNA
DIFRANCO, PETER ANTHONY
3867 BENTWOOD COVE DR APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1
GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUBBARD, TRAMMEL ANTON
69 WEST 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KING, TASHENIA QUANYELL
4206 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY
8701 PATRICIA CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAWRENCE, SHANNON A
7702 Dunwoody Dr Chattanooga, 374211874
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MILLER, MELISSA ANN
7491 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES
8453 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, WILLIAM LAVELL
1500 GREENWOOD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOLAN, JAMES KENNETH JEROME
4214 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092209
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 544 CHATTANOOGA, 374215921
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, YONY VICENTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, JUSTIN DALE
439 DAVIS LANE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POOLE, CHASE ALLEN
915 S SIMOLE DR APT 23 CHATTNOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PURIN, JASON MICHAEL
8634 JIMSTONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
REYNOSO RAMOS, YONI AGUILES
601 JAMES S ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROBLE, OLIVIA GRACE
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD, APARTMENT 9A1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, JAMES BRANDON
1017 DEW POND RD SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT
7807 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TOMAS TOMAS, CANDELARIO JUAN
3218 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERWOOD, AMBER CHAREE
4798 CLEVELAND HWY COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME
1367 MIDDLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
WEIR, MATTHEW
8680 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY
98 POPE TEE RD DUNLAP, 373278832
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BEDFORD, CHRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CABRERA, JACIEL GOMEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/15/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED-DUI
|
|CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|CULVER, HUNTER CHASE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC
|
|DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/19/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1
|
|GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, TASHENIA QUANYELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LAWRENCE, SHANNON A
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/15/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/09/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NELSON, WILLIAM LAVELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOLAN, JAMES KENNETH JEROME
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/27/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, YONY VICENTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PHILLIPS, JUSTIN DALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POOLE, CHASE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PURIN, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOSO RAMOS, YONI AGUILES
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, JAMES BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TOMAS TOMAS, CANDELARIO JUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|UNDERWOOD, AMBER CHAREE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/20/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEIR, MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/19/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|