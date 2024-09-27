Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, September 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 34731 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BEDFORD, CHRISTY MICHELLE 
1421 CLOVERDALE CIR APT 114 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BLOCKER, CHARLES EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374161716 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
BURGLARY

CABRERA, JACIEL GOMEZ 
1002 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED-DUI

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
8155 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 373637049 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

CULVER, HUNTER CHASE 
1335 OLD THATCHER ROAD HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC

DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
1503 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANNA

DIFRANCO, PETER ANTHONY 
3867 BENTWOOD COVE DR APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE 
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1

GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUBBARD, TRAMMEL ANTON 
69 WEST 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, JAMES DOUGLAS 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KING, TASHENIA QUANYELL 
4206 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY 
8701 PATRICIA CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LAWRENCE, SHANNON A 
7702 Dunwoody Dr Chattanooga, 374211874 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MILLER, MELISSA ANN 
7491 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES 
8453 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NELSON, WILLIAM LAVELL 
1500 GREENWOOD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOLAN, JAMES KENNETH JEROME 
4214 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092209 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD APT 544 CHATTANOOGA, 374215921 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS

PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD 
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, YONY VICENTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, JUSTIN DALE 
439 DAVIS LANE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POOLE, CHASE ALLEN 
915 S SIMOLE DR APT 23 CHATTNOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PURIN, JASON MICHAEL 
8634 JIMSTONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

REYNOSO RAMOS, YONI AGUILES 
601 JAMES S ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROBLE, OLIVIA GRACE 
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD, APARTMENT 9A1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, JAMES BRANDON 
1017 DEW POND RD SODDY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT 
7807 JOLLEY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TOMAS TOMAS, CANDELARIO JUAN 
3218 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

UNDERWOOD, AMBER CHAREE 
4798 CLEVELAND HWY COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME 
1367 MIDDLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

WEIR, MATTHEW 
8680 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY 
98 POPE TEE RD DUNLAP, 373278832 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

