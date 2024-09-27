Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BAUM, CORY TYLER LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEDFORD, CHRISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CABRERA, JACIEL GOMEZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/15/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED-DUI CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST CULVER, HUNTER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC VIOLENC DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/19/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANNA ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1 GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, TASHENIA QUANYELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAWRENCE, SHANNON A

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/15/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MILLER, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/09/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NELSON, WILLIAM LAVELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/22/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOLAN, JAMES KENNETH JEROME

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/27/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, YONY VICENTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/25/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PHILLIPS, JUSTIN DALE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POOLE, CHASE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/07/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PURIN, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT REYNOSO RAMOS, YONI AGUILES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SMITH, JAMES BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMPSON, DALE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR TOMAS TOMAS, CANDELARIO JUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE UNDERWOOD, AMBER CHAREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/20/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WEIR, MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WRIGHT, ALKAJAH JERNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/19/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR ASSAULT YOUNGBLOOD, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/26/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

