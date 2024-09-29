Latest Headlines

Tennessee Has 5 State Bridges Destroyed By Helene, 14 Others Closed

  • Sunday, September 29, 2024

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 2 Strike Force and bridge inspection crews are in East Tennessee helping with recovery and repairs following historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

On Saturday, five bridge inspectors and 12 Strike Force members deployed to Unicoi, Hawkins, Greene, and Washington Counties to assist Region 1 with slope failures, drainage restoration, sinkholes, and bridge inspections.

TDOT Strike Force is a specialized group that can deploy quickly with necessary equipment. The team is made up of engineers, equipment operators, and transportation experts who work to remove debris, make repairs, and ensure public safety.  The goal of this team is to provide immediate relief and begin the recovery process in flood-affected communities.

While Region 2 experienced localized flooding and downed trees, the damage in Region 1 is vast. Damage statistics on state roadways as of midday Sunday are as follows:

  • 27 state roadway sections closed
  • 14 state bridges closed
  • Five state bridges destroyed

While there is no immediate timeframe for full repairs, TDOT’s current priority is ensuring public safety and reconnecting communities that have been severed due to damage. Region 2 is currently standing by to send additional workers as needed.

