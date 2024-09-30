Catoosa County Firefighters Deployed On Search & Rescue Mission In Hurricane Ravaged Southeast Georgia

Previous Next

Catoosa County Fire Department firefighters and equipment are assisting the rescue and disaster relief efforts underway in Coffee County, Georgia in the wake of hurricane Helene.So far more that 3,000 buildings that were previously inaccessible have been searched and cleared in and around Douglas, Georgia after three days of operation. The efforts continue with some improvement in ground conditions as utilities and road access is being restored.The Catoosa County Fire Department is a partner of the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 6.On Friday, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency assigned specially trained members of Task Force 6 and their equipment at Station 9 to deploy with the Task Force’s regional partners to Coffee County where tornadoes spawned by hurricane Helene caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.The Northwest Georgia fire departments that were able to support this Task Force 6 operation are Bartow County, Catoosa County, Carroll County, City of Calhoun, City of Cartersville, City of Chatsworth, Haralson County, Paulding County, Rome-Floyd County and Advent Health EMS.Catoosa County Task Force 6 firefighters plan to continue their operations in Coffee County until mid-week while awaiting orders from GEMA whether to deploy to another county in need or return home.