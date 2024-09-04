20 Fatalities Reported In Georgia Over The Labor Day Weekend

Fatalities Reported in Georgia Crashes Fatalities Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 9 13 Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 7 7 Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 16 20

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Fatalities Troop A Post 41 – LaFayette 1 Troop B Post 52 – Hartwell (2) 2 Troop C Dunwoody PD; Morrow PD 2 Troop D Bibb County SO; Pike County SO 2 Troop E Putnam County SO; Richmond County SO; Rockdale County SO 3 Troop F 0 Troop G Post 12 - Thomasville 1 Troop H Post 13 – Tifton (2); Post 31 – Valdosta (2) 4 Troop I Post 18 – Reidsville (3); Post 23 – Brunswick (2) 5 TOTAL 20

Traffic crashes in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday travel period which began Friday at 6 p.m., and ended Monday, Sept. 2, at 11:59 p.m., resulted in 20 deaths.Statewide, Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period include the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Dunwoody Police Department, Morrow Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated more than 550 traffic crashes that resulted in over 200 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made over 24,000 traffic stops, issued more than 13,000 citations, nearly 14,000 warnings, and arrested over 480 drivers for driving under the influence.These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.