New School Board Members Are Sworn In

Jodi Schaffer Steve Slater Supt. Justin Robertson Ben Daughtery Jackie Anderson Thomas Jill Black Felice Hadden Program Previous Next

There will be a number of new faces on the Hamilton County School Board.

Six school board members, including four serving for the first time, were sworn into office on Wednesday morning. They were winners in this year's elections.

The ceremony was held at the County Commission meeting room.

Ben Daughtery is returning in District 2 and Jill Black in District 11.

New to the panel are Steve Slater in District 1, Jackie Anderson Thomas in District 4, Jodi Schaffer in District 7 and Felice Hadden in District 10.