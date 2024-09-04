Latest Headlines

Arrest Made In O'Rear Street Shooting That Left Victim Apparently Brain Dead

  • Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Jarek Pritchett
Jarek Pritchett

An arrest has been made in a shooting on O'Rear Street that left the victim apparently brain dead.

Jarek Pritchett, 20, of 9214 Volans Lane, Harrison, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Police were dispatched on Sunday night to 2508 O'Rear St. on reports of a person shot. The victim had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

A detective said he was told by hospital officials that the victim, Shantrell Vinson, was shot three times on the left side. He was told that the victim "has little hope of surviving his injuries."

His injuries were consistent with being shot from the driver side of the vehicle, it was stated.

Police were able to collect video that showed a silver Honda Accord with a black bumper and a black hood leaving the scene.

A check of the victim's phone showed that he was meeting Pritchett for a drug deal, it was stated.

The silver Honda was found at Pritchett's home.

Pritchett said he met Vinson at O'Rear Street to sell him some marijuana. He said they smoked some marijuana together, then he said Vinson produced a gun. He said there was a struggle and he gained possession of the gun.

He said he got out of the car on the passenger side and stood about 10 feet away. He said he fired one time because he said Vinson was coming out of the vehicle toward him. He said he only fired once, then laid the gun on the ground.

He said he then shut the passenger door, got in the driver's seat, and drove home.

Police said, "The evidence at the scene and the victim's injuries do not line up with the suspect's statement."

