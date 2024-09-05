City Councilman Darrin Ledford Not Seeking 3rd Term

City of Chattanooga District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford announced he will not seek a third term in the upcoming 2025 city election.

Reflecting on his decision not to seek re-election, Councilman Ledford said, "It has been an incredible privilege to serve on the city council for the past two terms. I am immensely grateful to my wife, Kelly, my best friend and rock-solid advisor, and my son, Zachary, for their encouragement and patience.

"My entire family's unwavering support was pivotal in my decision to run for office. They forged the path that allowed me to focus on forming meaningful relationships in the community, striving to be effective and helpful to area residents in addressing their challenges and needs in a growing city. Spending time with my neighbors was very special, and I thank the voters of East Brainerd for overwhelmingly allowing me to serve them in this capacity.

"My sincerest appreciation also goes to my City Council family for their love, friendship, and support. Your trust and confidence will always be my lifetime honor. May you continue to be an example of how working together in the spirit of understanding makes our city a better place to live.

"As a council member, I will miss working closely with city employees and administrators, who amaze me daily with their commitment and dedication. I am grateful to everyone who shared their wisdom and experience—my door and heart are always open to you."