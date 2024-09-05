Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Middle School Parent Arrested For Threats Of Mass Violence

  • Thursday, September 5, 2024
Sarah Morton
A Soddy Daisy Middle School parent has been arrested for threats of mass violence.

It was reported on Thursday to Soddy Daisy Middle School's administration that a parent of a current student had made threats toward the school.

On Aug. 30, it was reported that the suspect had contacted a medical professional and during a conversation with them stated she, "will drive her car through the front of the school". Earlier on Thursday, the suspect stated to the school counselor that "I'm ready to come up there and burn that school down."

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) assigned to Soddy Daisy Middle School was made aware of these comments and started an investigation immediately.
The HCSO SRD took witness statements and determined there was enough probable cause to make an arrest. Tennessee Homeland Security also offered their assistance in this investigation.

The suspect, Sarah Morton, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center without further incident.

At this time there is no active threat to the school's students or faculty.
