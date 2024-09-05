Latest Headlines

County Schools Focusing More On Athletics, Arts

  • Thursday, September 5, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell
Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson speaks to the Rotary Club of Chattanooga Thursday about efforts to deepen school culture, career and technical schools and reading proficiency
Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson speaks to the Rotary Club of Chattanooga Thursday about efforts to deepen school culture, career and technical schools and reading proficiency
photo by Hannah Campbell

With $250 million in bonds for school facilities officially on the way from the Hamilton County Commission, Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson was free to discuss other hopes and dreams for public schools at Rotary Club of Chattanooga’s meeting Thursday.

“We are going to press into athletics and arts,” Dr. Robertson said. “We are investing heavily in those areas.”

The school system is working through its strategic plan Opportunity 2030, revealed in early 2023. Thursday Dr. Robertson outlined gains for employees and a better adult-student ratio built over the last two years.

The next phase appears to center on classic school culture: athletics, the arts and school clubs, plus an expanded focus on career education for students who don’t go to college.

The district-wide facilities plan has been criticized for consolidating several neighborhood schools, but fewer buildings to staff and maintain will free the annual budget for new ventures, he said.

“We have too many buildings and too many schools,” Dr. Robertson said. “We have to be more efficient in our operations.”

Middle- and high-school teachers are being asked to start extra-curricular clubs to connect and involve kids more at school, he said.

“That is a strategy that we have implemented,” he said.

Dr. Robertson challenged owners of businesses of all sizes to open their doors to youth and adult apprenticeship programs and work-based learning.

“I think that is a very clear path,” he said. “Those experiences matter.”

He said he’s branching out to include computer science training at a career school planned for the Gateway building at the base of Cameron Hill.

Such programs lead to jobs with starting pay in the $50,000s with room for growth to triple digits, he said.

“The need for construction workers right now is immense,” Dr. Robertson said. “They can earn livable and thriving wages, without going to college,” he said.

“Not every kid needs or wants to go to college,” but that kid does need a skill, he said.

Dr. Robertson said that while he does not object to state vouchers for education for families who earn low wages, he cautioned against an “open season” program without income restrictions.

He said estimates about what Tennessee can afford don’t factor in the county’s high percentage of students who already attend private schools: 23 percent.

“The impact to rural communities is going to be devastating,” he said.

A few years from now, Tennessee will be Arizona, he said. Seventy percent of Arizona students getting vouchers have never attended a public school, he said.

“It is causing a significant financial issue in Arizona,” he said.

Recent statistics put just 39 percent of Hamilton County third graders at a proficient reading level. Dr. Robertson’s goal is a “realistic” 60 percent by 2030, he said; realistic when compared with the highest-performing district in the state, Williamson County, whose proficiency statistic is 71 percent, he said.

He will focus on kindergarten to reach his goal, he said.

“We’ve got to go down younger,” he said.

The Chattanooga 2.0 report in 2015 criticized the school system in ways it “probably deserved,” Dr. Robertson said.

Since then, he said, the county has jumped to retaining 88 percent of teachers and 91 percent of first-year teachers. Salaries have increased 8 percent over the last two years, plus a $1,750 flat raise this year.

He praised the system’s 1:10 adult-to-student ratio, tightened with hiring of counselors, resource officers and other student support roles he called necessary investments during a nationwide mental health crisis amongst young people.

County public schools have 45,000 students who speak more than 100 languages, he said. The district employs almost 6,000 people and its buses drive 23,000 miles a day.


Latest Headlines
Lady Flames Play To Scoreless Draw In Season Opener
  • Sports
  • 9/5/2024
Lee Men Lose 1-0 To Visiting North Greenville In Season Opener
  • Sports
  • 9/5/2024
UTC, Tennessee Tech Play To 1-1 Draw at Finley
  • Sports
  • 9/5/2024
Noles, Thibaudeau Thursday's Cross Country Winners
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/5/2024
PHOTOS: Cross Country Thursday At Woodland Park
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/5/2024
Chattanooga FC Hosts Columbus Crew 2 Sunday
  • Sports
  • 9/5/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMANDO-CHAVEZ, ... more

County Schools Focusing More On Athletics, Arts
County Schools Focusing More On Athletics, Arts
  • 9/5/2024

With $250 million in bonds for school facilities officially on the way from the Hamilton County Commission, Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson was free to discuss other ... more

Collegedale Commission Discusses Raising Fees
  • 9/5/2024

Collegedale Vice Mayor Tim Johnson said he was shocked to find out at the last meeting, that Collegedale was in the hole by $340,000. At the Aug. 19 commission meeting the board of commissioners ... more

Breaking News
HCSO Responds To Threats Against Hunter Middle School, Student Arrested
  • 9/5/2024
City Councilman Darrin Ledford Not Seeking 3rd Term
City Councilman Darrin Ledford Not Seeking 3rd Term
  • 9/5/2024
AT&T Says It Makes "Strong Final Offer" To Striking Union
  • 9/5/2024
Texas DPS Asks Chattanoogans For Assistance With Cold Case Homicide
  • 9/5/2024
$140,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner In Chattanooga, $50,000 Powerball Winner In Sweetwater
  • 9/5/2024
Opinion
Student Phones Are Needed In The Event Of A School Shooting
  • 9/5/2024
Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Indians - And Response
  • 9/3/2024
A Floating Reminder
  • 9/5/2024
Caution On Signal
  • 9/5/2024
Free Speech And Censorship
  • 9/4/2024
Sports
Black Creek Golfer Ciara Smith Relishing Experience At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Black Creek Golfer Ciara Smith Relishing Experience At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/5/2024
Mocs' Tyrell Ragland's Road To Starting Five
Mocs' Tyrell Ragland's Road To Starting Five
  • 9/5/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 2
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 2
  • 9/5/2024
UTC, Tennessee Tech Play To 1-1 Draw at Finley
  • 9/5/2024
Chattanooga FC Hosts Columbus Crew 2 Sunday
  • 9/5/2024
Happenings
SCWN To Hold 9/11: A Day Of Remembrance Event Sept. 11
SCWN To Hold 9/11: A Day Of Remembrance Event Sept. 11
  • 9/5/2024
The Urban Echo Project Presents City Rhythms Exhibit
  • 9/5/2024
Sizzling Summer Salon Show At The Northside Gallery
Sizzling Summer Salon Show At The Northside Gallery
  • 9/5/2024
City of Chattanooga Launches Beats And Books Literacy Program
  • 9/5/2024
Chattanooga Pride Week Set For Sept. 29-Oct. 6
  • 9/5/2024
Entertainment
Fred Gault: Back Into The TV Business At Channel 3
Fred Gault: Back Into The TV Business At Channel 3
  • 9/5/2024
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
  • 9/5/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
  • 9/5/2024
Gospel Music Singers Jeff And Sheri Easter To Raise Funds For Catoosa Fuller Center For Housing
Gospel Music Singers Jeff And Sheri Easter To Raise Funds For Catoosa Fuller Center For Housing
  • 9/5/2024
Southern Exposure Presents After Effects: Gun Violence Survivors Speak
  • 9/5/2024
Opinion
Student Phones Are Needed In The Event Of A School Shooting
  • 9/5/2024
Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Indians - And Response
  • 9/3/2024
A Floating Reminder
  • 9/5/2024
Dining
Crispy Cones Grand Opening Set For Sept. 13
  • 9/5/2024
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
  • 9/4/2024
Remembering Our Early Chinese Restaurants
  • 9/3/2024
Business
Builtwell Bancorp, Inc., And Bradley County Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement
  • 9/5/2024
TNECD To Host Tri-Star Angels Program (TAP) Kickoff Meeting In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2024
Oak Ridge Selected For Multi-Billion-Dollar Centrifuge Uranium Enrichment Plant
  • 9/4/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 29-Sept. 4
  • 9/5/2024
Kadi Brown: Prioritizing Safety - Realtor Protocols You Need To Know
  • 9/5/2024
Student Scene
Baylor Partners With Exchange Schools In 6 Countries
Baylor Partners With Exchange Schools In 6 Countries
  • 9/5/2024
CSCC Announces New Apprenticeship Program With Starplex Scientific
CSCC Announces New Apprenticeship Program With Starplex Scientific
  • 9/5/2024
Dr. Kathryn Saynes Appointed Vice President For Academics At Bryan College
Dr. Kathryn Saynes Appointed Vice President For Academics At Bryan College
  • 9/5/2024
Living Well
Local Community Health Partners To Host The 1st Annual Marion County Health Expo Sept. 28
  • 9/4/2024
The Austin Hatcher Foundation Launches “Hatch's Hero” Empowering Families Affected By Pediatric Cancer
  • 9/4/2024
The Salvation Army Announces In-Person Angel Tree Registration For Families In Need
  • 9/4/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
  • 9/2/2024
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Program Is Sept. 9
  • 8/31/2024
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
  • 8/29/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga’s Riverview Park Playground Grand Opening Announced for Sept. 12
Chattanooga’s Riverview Park Playground Grand Opening Announced for Sept. 12
  • 9/5/2024
Thrive To Host Collaborate X Connect: A Natural Treasures Stewardship Forum Sept. 13
  • 9/5/2024
Seeds For Education Grant Application Now Open
  • 9/5/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Invites Residents To Shape The Future Of Local Tourism
  • 9/5/2024
National Park Tourism In Tennessee Contributes $2.2 Billion To State Economy
  • 9/4/2024
TN Aquarium Announces Alison Pryor As Media Coordinator
TN Aquarium Announces Alison Pryor As Media Coordinator
  • 9/4/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Kinds Of People God Chooses To Use
Bob Tamasy: The Kinds Of People God Chooses To Use
  • 9/5/2024
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/4/2024
"'I'm Willing To Work, It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/4/2024
Obituaries
Richard Howard Sadowitz, M.D.
Richard Howard Sadowitz, M.D.
  • 9/5/2024
Mary Ann Lawson
Mary Ann Lawson
  • 9/5/2024
Betty Dolores Alford White
Betty Dolores Alford White
  • 9/5/2024