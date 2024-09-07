Jon Jon Wesolowski Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council District 9

Jon Jon Wesolowski, a community organizer and advocate for housing and transit, has officially announced his candidacy for Chattanooga City Council District 9. Mr. Wesolowski said he is focused on ensuring that Chattanooga's rapid growth benefits all residents, advocating for bold, thoughtful decisions in infrastructure and housing policies.

"Chattanooga is growing at an unprecedented rate, with three new residents for every one that leaves," said Mr. Wesolowski. "It’s understandable that this rapid growth can feel overwhelming, but turning a blind eye only deepens our challenges. Our current system is dysfunctional, in part, because it was created for a different pace of development, especially in how it addresses infrastructure and housing. However, this growth also offers a chance to breathe new life into communities that have been overlooked for too long. If we approach this thoughtfully, we can prevent displacement and ensure everyone has a place in our city’s future."

Mr. Wesolowski said he is passionate about empowering neighborhoods. "Chattanooga’s downtown revitalization is a model for transformation, but most residents don’t engage with downtown daily. It’s time to extend our attention to our neighborhoods. Streets like Glass Street in East Chattanooga and McCallie Avenue in Highland Park once thrived as small town centers but are now burdened by speeding arterial roads. We need a city councilor who will fight for the resources our neighborhoods deserve from the city budget while also organizing locally to push the city forward through small projects that showcase individual neighborhood priorities.”

Mr. Wesolowski's campaign is grounded in "grassroots engagement and quick tactical changes." He said he plans to empower residents to lead initiatives that can inspire lasting, city-wide change. This will require engaging neighborhood groups, online groups, and door-knocking efforts to ensure that every voice is heard—not just those who can attend city meetings. "I’m not a career politician, and I don’t aspire to be one. My focus is on serving this term to put District 9 on the right path. Building strong, vibrant community hubs in our neighborhoods is our future."

He has a background in community service and organizing.