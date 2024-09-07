Woman Arrested For Burglary At Westview Elementary School

A woman was arrested early Saturday morning for burglary at Westview Elementary School.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded at approximately 3 a.m. to a business alarm at the school. The HCSO deputies began searching the school's interior and soon located a suspect in one of the classrooms. Chandler Ison, 29, who appeared to be under the influence, was detained without further incident. She claimed an employee had let her inside the school and she was there to find her son’s cell phone.





A search of the suspect’s person resulted in finding:

13 Sharpie markers

An unopened package of ink pens,

Packaged hair bands

Disposable gloves

Pocket knife, wallet, keys, flashlight, sunglasses, and coins.

A Red Bank Police Department K9 officer assisted the HCSO deputies in searching the rest of the building for additional suspects.







During the search, school equipment was found staged near a side entrance and in a hallway.Those items included:

A large printer

A bag with three iPads

Disposable gloves

Sharpies, Markers, Post-it notepads, and another bin with additional classroom supplies

Due to the woman’s claim she had a son whose phone may have been at the school, HCSO deputies conducted a well-being check at their home. The family advised that the suspect does not have a son, but an infant daughter, who is in the care of another family member.







Ms. Ison was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where she was booked on a charge of burglary.