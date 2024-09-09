Missing Woman Found Dead In Cleveland Apartment; Suspect Being Sought

A missing woman was found dead on Sunday at a Cleveland apartment.

Cleveland Police Department responded on Sunday to 315 Northcrest Circle on a report of a missing person. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant for the residence was executed.

Investigators searched the residence and located the missing woman inside the residence. The woman, identified as Dayana Garcia, 25, was verified deceased. The Cleveland Police Department has deemed this domestic-related incident as a homicide investigation.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued on Dayren Lopez Roque, 41. The suspect, Lopez Roque, has fled the state of Tennessee, and authorities are currently working with outside agencies to assist in the apprehension of this individual.



Anyone with information on Lopez Roque, the crime, or Lopez Roque’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 423 728-7311 or call Detective Zach Kilby at 423 790-7811.

