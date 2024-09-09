Latest Headlines

Missing Woman Found Dead In Cleveland Apartment; Suspect Being Sought

  Monday, September 9, 2024
Dayren Lopez Roque
Dayren Lopez Roque

A missing woman was found dead on Sunday at a Cleveland apartment.

Cleveland Police Department responded on Sunday to 315 Northcrest Circle on a report of a missing person. Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant for the residence was executed.

Investigators searched the residence and located the missing woman inside the residence. The woman, identified as Dayana Garcia, 25, was verified deceased. The Cleveland Police Department has deemed this domestic-related incident as a homicide investigation.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued on Dayren Lopez Roque, 41. The suspect, Lopez Roque, has fled the state of Tennessee, and authorities are currently working with outside agencies to assist in the apprehension of this individual.

Anyone with information on Lopez Roque, the crime, or Lopez Roque’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 423 728-7311 or call Detective Zach Kilby at 423 790-7811.

Suspect's car
Suspect's car
1st Annual Nooga At Night Cross Country Invite Set For Oct. 12 At Camp Jordan
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/9/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Region Standings, Week 3
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Golf Digest Story On King Oehmig: 'Zen Of Golf’
Golf Digest Story On King Oehmig: 'Zen Of Golf’
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Vols' Iamaleava. Mays Earn SEC Honors In Win Over NC State
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Baylor Remains Atop TSWA DII-AAA Prep Football Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/9/2024
