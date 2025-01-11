Latest Headlines

Slick, Icy Roads Are Concern After Beautiful Chattanooga Snow

  • Saturday, January 11, 2025

A beautiful snow that covered Chattanooga on Friday was set to bring travel problems through the weekend with slick and icy roads.

The National Weather Service on Saturday morning advised, "Snow and ice covered roads will result in slick, hazardous travel this morning. Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, use caution and slow down. Allow additional time to reach your
destination.

"Snow and ice will begin to partially melt during the day, but with temperatures dropping well below freezing tonight, moisture will re-freeze with areas of black ice expected by Sunday morning."

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today
 
Occasional flurries, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
 
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.
 
Sunday
Areas of freezing fog between 8am and 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
 
Sunday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Calm wind.
 
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
 
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
 
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
 
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
 
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 37.
 
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
 
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
 
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
 
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Latest Headlines
Slick, Icy Roads Are Concern After Beautiful Chattanooga Snow
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2025
County Jail Inmate Dies From Medical-Related Incident
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2025
MORE PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2025
CARTA To Resume Full Service On Saturday At Noon
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Among 2025 TGA Championship Sites
Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Among 2025 TGA Championship Sites
  • Sports
  • 1/10/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/11/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ATCHLEY, ... more

County Jail Inmate Dies From Medical-Related Incident
  • 1/10/2025

A county jail inmate died Saturday from a medical-related incident. In the early morning hours, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections personnel were notified of an unconscious inmate. ... more

MORE PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
  • 1/10/2025

more

Breaking News
Precautionary Evacuations Ordered Following Whitfield County Propane Tank Accident
  • 1/10/2025
PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
PHOTOS: Snow In Chattanooga Area
  • 1/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2025
Several Inches Of Snow Pile Up In Chattanooga Area
Several Inches Of Snow Pile Up In Chattanooga Area
  • 1/9/2025
Panel Has Issues With Design Of 8-Story Drury Plaza Hotel Planned At Sportsbarn Site
Panel Has Issues With Design Of 8-Story Drury Plaza Hotel Planned At Sportsbarn Site
  • 1/9/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Rep. Martin Legislative Update Jan. 10
  • 1/10/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/10/2025
Matt Justice Is Doing A Great Job As Signal Mountain Town Manager
  • 1/10/2025
Sports
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
Honor Bound: UTC’s Huff Intent On Fulfilling His Childhood Promise
  • 1/10/2025
Mocs Home Game Against VMI Pushed Back to Sunday
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Among 2025 TGA Championship Sites
Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Among 2025 TGA Championship Sites
  • 1/10/2025
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Hurting In The Paint
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Hurting In The Paint
  • 1/10/2025
#6/4 LSU Withstands Lady Vol Upset Bid, 89-87
#6/4 LSU Withstands Lady Vol Upset Bid, 89-87
  • 1/10/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Looking At R.H. Hunt’s Architecture In A Regularly Changing Chattanooga
John Shearer: Looking At R.H. Hunt’s Architecture In A Regularly Changing Chattanooga
  • 1/11/2025
Profiles Of Valor: Korean War Vets Orig, Nakamura, McGee And Johnson
Profiles Of Valor: Korean War Vets Orig, Nakamura, McGee And Johnson
  • 1/10/2025
Jerry Summers: Montague Park’s Future
Jerry Summers: Montague Park’s Future
  • 1/10/2025
KB Ballentine Releases New Poetry Book
KB Ballentine Releases New Poetry Book
  • 1/10/2025
Local Scout Completes Grand Slam Of High Adventure With Dog Sled Trek
Local Scout Completes Grand Slam Of High Adventure With Dog Sled Trek
  • 1/10/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Open House, Spring Auditions Jan. 14
  • 1/10/2025
Mania: The ABBA Tribute Tour Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 17
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
  • 1/9/2025
Open Mic Night At Songbirds Is Jan. 16
  • 1/9/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
Rep. Martin Legislative Update Jan. 10
  • 1/10/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
TDCI Joins $17 Million Multi-State Enforcement Settlement With Edward Jones
  • 1/10/2025
Seven States Power Corporation Receives $439M Investment From USDA
  • 1/10/2025
LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion With New Shareholders And Internal Promotions
LBMC Announces Leadership Expansion With New Shareholders And Internal Promotions
  • 1/10/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
UTC Closing Friday And Saturday
  • 1/9/2025
CSCC Announces Mark E. Smith Performance Center Grand Opening
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
  • 1/9/2025
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Closures & Emergency Sunday Hours
  • 1/10/2025
Erlanger Cancels Elective Surgeries And Closes Erlanger Medical Group Locations Due To Inclement Weather
  • 1/9/2025
Many Bradley Medical Officials To Close During Storm
  • 1/9/2025
Memories
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Outdoors
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
  • 1/7/2025
Church
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
  • 1/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
  • 1/9/2025
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
  • 1/9/2025
Obituaries
Rebecca Ann Dotson
Rebecca Ann Dotson
  • 1/11/2025
Oliver C. Baker
Oliver C. Baker
  • 1/10/2025
Robert Glenn "Bob" Ferriss
Robert Glenn "Bob" Ferriss
  • 1/10/2025