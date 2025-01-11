Slick, Icy Roads Are Concern After Beautiful Chattanooga Snow

A beautiful snow that covered Chattanooga on Friday was set to bring travel problems through the weekend with slick and icy roads.

The National Weather Service on Saturday morning advised, "Snow and ice covered roads will result in slick, hazardous travel this morning. Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, use caution and slow down. Allow additional time to reach your

destination.



"Snow and ice will begin to partially melt during the day, but with temperatures dropping well below freezing tonight, moisture will re-freeze with areas of black ice expected by Sunday morning."

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today Occasional flurries, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Sunday Areas of freezing fog between 8am and 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.