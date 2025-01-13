Latest Headlines

Man Arrested For Fondling Woman In Front Of Broad Street Convenience Store

  • Monday, January 13, 2025
Jackie Charles Lee
A woman told police that as she was starting to back out of the new 711 on Broad Street a man got in her car and fondled her.

Police later arrested 42-year-old Jackie Charles Lee and charged him with sexual battery.

The woman said she had gone to the convenience store to get a cup of coffee.

She said just as she was putting her car in reverse a man came over and asked her for change.

The woman said he then went on the passenger side and got inside.

Then, she said, he reached between her legs and rubbed her private area.

Police said video showed Lee rubbing the outside her the woman's denim pants.

The woman said she went to a nearby business, locked the door, and called police.
