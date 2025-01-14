Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24

Latest Headlines

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Happening Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continuing nightly through Friday morning, utility contract crews will close the inside lane of I-24 from mile marker 177 to mile marker 183 (Moccasin Bend to Germantown Road) for repairs to our interstate lighting system. The work will occur in both directions, but not in the same night. 

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Uniformed police officers will be present to assist with traffic control and law enforcement. 

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information. 

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500. 

