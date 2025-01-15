County Commission Comes To Aid Of HES Tax Woes; Executive Director Resigns

The County Commission voted 10-1 on Wednesday to come to the aid of the Humane Education Society (HES), which found itself with a big unexpected property tax bill after what County Mayor Weston Wamp called "a critical administrative error."

The commission voted to provide $263,921 to HES to help it avoid having its $10 million headquarters being auctioned off in a June back tax sale.

The problem occurred when HES moved to a large new $10 million headquarters provided by the county and neglected to file papers seeking non-profit status at the new location.

A commissioner said the HES had taken action to remove the executive director of the situation. Jim Kennedy, board president, said the executive director resigned and was not removed.

Rebecca Bryan was interim executive director at the time of the move to the new quarters on Randolph Circle from the dilapidated facility on Highland Park Avenue. She later became executive director.

Commissioner Joe Graham said he believes the city will follow through on its portion of the taxes owed.

He noted that the two governments will provide HES with the amounts, then get the money back when the taxes are paid.

Commissioner Graham said there is no reversionary clause on the new headquarters, and he urged HES to add a clause stating the property will go back to the county should the HES ever close.