Fire Damages Home In Sale Creek Early Friday Morning

A homeowner was awakened by the sound of her smoke alarm early Friday morning. She immediately got out of bed and found smoke coming from the ceiling and the smoke detector and called 911.

The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded at 2:35 a.m. to 16919 Andy Thomas Road.

The first engine arrived on the scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters entered the home and found fire in the attic. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the house.

No injuries reported, but HCEMS stood by on the scene for any potential injuries to fire officials.

Sale Creek Fire reported the cause as an electrical fire and damages are around $20,0000.