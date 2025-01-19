Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS, JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH 
212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY 
410 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING

BLACKWELL, KEELAN 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD MEMPHIS, 38118 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BULLARD, JAVON D 
9176 INTEGRA HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN 
7119 FINE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBBINS, WILLIE E 
4629 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101915 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DAVIS, AUSTIN TYLER 
HOMELESS , 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES 
4042 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH 
145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOULETTE, CATHERINE OLIVIA 
1415 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR 
2116 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE 
132 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE 
712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSTON, ANITA MICHELLE 
3010 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ASSAULT

KELLEY, LUCILLE K 
641 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 03112 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

MARSHALL, DEVIN L 
1331 BRITT LAUREN WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCWHORTER, JAHMAL 
1717 WHITE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE 
2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NIXON, JACOB LEVI 
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NUNN, ERIC SHANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHIPPS, SARAH RENEE 
813 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434542 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE 
8225 ADRIANA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAMIREZ, LEYDI 
2640 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDING, KOREY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

REHRING, NICHOLAS SCOTT 
6801 SAWYER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771375 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE 
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

RODRIGUEZ, DEVEAN 
700 EAST BORDEN SINTON, 78387 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW 
496 SOUTH MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANDERS, NATATIA KAY 
203 VALLEY VIEW LN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SANFORD, EDWARD 
502 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

SHRADER, CHRISTY LEE 
19 JONES TRAIL TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPIVEY, JARED ALLEN 
47 BRITTANY LN TUNNEL HILL, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VELASQUEZ, MAURICIO LEE 
3212 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

WEBSTER, KATHLEEN 
215 DALE TER CLARKSVILLE, 37042 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

WOODEN, JONAH HOWARD 
134 CORNERSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 307362993 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

