Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADAMS, JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH
212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY
410 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
STALKING
BLACKWELL, KEELAN
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD MEMPHIS, 38118
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BULLARD, JAVON D
9176 INTEGRA HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN
7119 FINE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBINS, WILLIE E
4629 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101915
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
DAVIS, AUSTIN TYLER
HOMELESS , 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
4042 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH
145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOULETTE, CATHERINE OLIVIA
1415 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
2116 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE
132 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 374062010
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSTON, ANITA MICHELLE
3010 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
ASSAULT
KELLEY, LUCILLE K
641 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 03112
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
MARSHALL, DEVIN L
1331 BRITT LAUREN WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION
2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCWHORTER, JAHMAL
1717 WHITE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NUNN, ERIC SHANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHIPPS, SARAH RENEE
813 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434542
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE
8225 ADRIANA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAMIREZ, LEYDI
2640 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, KOREY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
REHRING, NICHOLAS SCOTT
6801 SAWYER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771375
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RODRIGUEZ, DEVEAN
700 EAST BORDEN SINTON, 78387
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW
496 SOUTH MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SANDERS, NATATIA KAY
203 VALLEY VIEW LN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANFORD, EDWARD
502 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
SHRADER, CHRISTY LEE
19 JONES TRAIL TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPIVEY, JARED ALLEN
47 BRITTANY LN TUNNEL HILL, 30757
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VELASQUEZ, MAURICIO LEE
3212 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
WEBSTER, KATHLEEN
215 DALE TER CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
WOODEN, JONAH HOWARD
134 CORNERSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 307362993
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANNE, VIJAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/25/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BLACKWELL, KEELAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/25/1984
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BOYD, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COBBINS, WILLIE E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
|
|EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOUSTON, ANITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, LUCILLE K
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|MCWHORTER, JAHMAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ, LEYDI
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|SANDERS, NATATIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SANFORD, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SHRADER, CHRISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEBSTER, KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2025
Charge(s):
|