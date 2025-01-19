Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS, JOSEPHINE ELIZABETH

212 OLD FORD ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY

410 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

STALKING



BLACKWELL, KEELAN

1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD MEMPHIS, 38118

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BULLARD, JAVON D

9176 INTEGRA HILLS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



CAMPBELL, ROBERT ALLEN

7119 FINE LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COBBINS, WILLIE E

4629 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101915

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



DAVIS, AUSTIN TYLER

HOMELESS , 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $2500

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE



EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

4042 HARBOR HILLS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST



EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH

145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOULETTE, CATHERINE OLIVIA

1415 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

2116 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE

132 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE

712 N CREST RD Chattanooga, 374062010

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOUSTON, ANITA MICHELLE

3010 NOAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

ASSAULT



KELLEY, LUCILLE K

641 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LYNCKER, JESSICA LORRAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 03112

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY



MARSHALL, DEVIN L

1331 BRITT LAUREN WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKIBBEN, CHRYSTION

2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST



MCLENDON, LORETTA LYNN

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCWHORTER, JAHMAL

1717 WHITE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE

2907 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NIXON, JACOB LEVI

4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NUNN, ERIC SHANE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHIPPS, SARAH RENEE

813 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434542

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRUITT, CHRISTOPHER ELIJAH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE

8225 ADRIANA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RAMIREZ, LEYDI

2640 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REDDING, KOREY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



REHRING, NICHOLAS SCOTT

6801 SAWYER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771375

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



RODRIGUEZ, DEVEAN

700 EAST BORDEN SINTON, 78387

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SAFFLES, JOSHUA ANDREW

496 SOUTH MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SANDERS, NATATIA KAY

203 VALLEY VIEW LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SANFORD, EDWARD

502 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



SHRADER, CHRISTY LEE

19 JONES TRAIL TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SPIVEY, JARED ALLEN

47 BRITTANY LN TUNNEL HILL, 30757

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



VELASQUEZ, MAURICIO LEE

3212 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



WEBSTER, KATHLEEN

215 DALE TER CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



WOODEN, JONAH HOWARD

134 CORNERSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 307362993

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:



