Dog Wakes Up Family As Their North Chattanooga Home Burns

A North Chattanooga family lost everything Thursday morning as flames gutted their home, but thankfully, the occupants escaped unscathed.



At 7:24 a.m., Green Shift companies responded to the 300 block of Druid Lane after 911 received multiple reports of a residential structure fire from neighbors.



The resident said her dog’s barking woke her up and alerted her to the fire. The resident said her dog’s barking woke her up and alerted her to the fire.She was able to get her child and, as they were rushing to the front door, they heard neighbors knocking in an effort to help them.



Engine 12 arrived and found the house fully involved with flames coming out of the front, sides and back of the three-story residence. They made a direct interior attack while other units assisted in combating the fire from all sides.



Due to the terrain in North Chattanooga, fire crews dealt with narrow streets, tight spaces and a very steep grade. After arriving on scene, the incident commander called for an additional company to respond due to the scope of the response. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 8:22 a.m. and they continued working for several hours targeting remaining hot spots until the fire was out.



The cause of the blaze is under investigation. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for observation.



Engine 12, Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Engine 17, Engine 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, EMS, EPB, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply responded.



Fire officials said, "Thanks to our Tri-State Mutual Aid partners for providing coverage at our fire stations while the CFD worked this incident. Also, thanks to neighbors for taking action to call 911 and assist the family impacted by this fire."