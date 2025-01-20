Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN
1905 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANNE, VIJAR
9212 WINDSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING (VOP)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOYD, JONATHAN LEE
5508 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN
306 VALLEY VIEW AVE HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BYNUM, TIEASHIA L
304 HAMBURG RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
9336 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
COOPER, DALVEN NICO
521 HICKORYNUT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DIAZ, PORFIRIO MENDEZ
3005 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
508 CHATTANOOGA AVE DALTON, 307203119
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FEAGANS, DANIEL ALTON
1421 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINCH, DILLON JOHN
7848 COUNTY ROAD 52 DAWSON, 35963
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FLICK, BRITTANY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRACIA, MATOS IANELI
1054 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
426 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MCCLENDON, CHARLES DEWAYNE
3627 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
NICHOLSON, ZACHARY AUSTIN
7450 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211850
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PHILLIPS, TRAVIS MICHAEL
3308 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING
RAY, TYLER DONOVAN
538 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ROBERSON, DAMION
8516 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RODRIGUEZ, EDNA
2487 BRIDGE CIR APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE
8880 LEVEL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
1015 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112570
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMPSON, JONATHAN EDWARD
95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 307414674
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPATES, OCTAVIA
912 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTATNOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS
207 WILLIAMSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063002
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMPSON, JOSHUAH BURTON
325 N PALISADES SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINKER, KELLY NICOLE
545 CASTLE DR TRENTON, 307526101
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BURGLARY
VINEYARD, BILLY R
544 BRIER BRANCH RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
Here are the mug shots:
|BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|BYNUM, TIEASHIA L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/31/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|FEAGANS, DANIEL ALTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FINCH, DILLON JOHN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|GRACIA, MATOS IANELI
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCCLENDON, CHARLES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|PHILLIPS, TRAVIS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/15/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SPEEDING
|
|RODRIGUEZ, EDNA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SPATES, OCTAVIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, JOSHUAH BURTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/28/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|