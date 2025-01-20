Latest Headlines

  • Monday, January 20, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN 
1905 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANNE, VIJAR 
9212 WINDSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL 
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING (VOP)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOYD, JONATHAN LEE 
5508 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN 
306 VALLEY VIEW AVE HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

BYNUM, TIEASHIA L 
304 HAMBURG RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR 
9336 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

COOPER, DALVEN NICO 
521 HICKORYNUT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

DIAZ, PORFIRIO MENDEZ 
3005 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
508 CHATTANOOGA AVE DALTON, 307203119 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FEAGANS, DANIEL ALTON 
1421 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINCH, DILLON JOHN 
7848 COUNTY ROAD 52 DAWSON, 35963 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

FLICK, BRITTANY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRACIA, MATOS IANELI 
1054 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
426 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MCCLENDON, CHARLES DEWAYNE 
3627 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NICHOLSON, ZACHARY AUSTIN 
7450 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211850 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PHILLIPS, TRAVIS MICHAEL 
3308 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPEEDING

RAY, TYLER DONOVAN 
538 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROBERSON, DAMION 
8516 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

RODRIGUEZ, EDNA 
2487 BRIDGE CIR APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE 
8880 LEVEL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
1015 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112570 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMPSON, JONATHAN EDWARD 
95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 307414674 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPATES, OCTAVIA 
912 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTATNOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS 
207 WILLIAMSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063002 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMPSON, JOSHUAH BURTON 
325 N PALISADES SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TINKER, KELLY NICOLE 
545 CASTLE DR TRENTON, 307526101 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BURGLARY

VINEYARD, BILLY R 
544 BRIER BRANCH RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

