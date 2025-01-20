Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN

1905 SPRADLING ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANNE, VIJAR

9212 WINDSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING (VOP)

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOYD, JONATHAN LEE

5508 PEARL STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRUMMETT, ROBERT VAN ALLEN

306 VALLEY VIEW AVE HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



BYNUM, TIEASHIA L

304 HAMBURG RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR

9336 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



COOPER, DALVEN NICO

521 HICKORYNUT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



DIAZ, PORFIRIO MENDEZ

3005 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

508 CHATTANOOGA AVE DALTON, 307203119

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FEAGANS, DANIEL ALTON

1421 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



FINCH, DILLON JOHN

7848 COUNTY ROAD 52 DAWSON, 35963

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING



FLICK, BRITTANY D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRACIA, MATOS IANELI

1054 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LOCKHART, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

426 US 127 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MCCLENDON, CHARLES DEWAYNE

3627 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



NICHOLSON, ZACHARY AUSTIN

7450 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211850

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PHILLIPS, TRAVIS MICHAEL

3308 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING



RAY, TYLER DONOVAN

538 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



ROBERSON, DAMION

8516 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



RODRIGUEZ, EDNA

2487 BRIDGE CIR APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE

8880 LEVEL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER

1015 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112570

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SIMPSON, JONATHAN EDWARD

95 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 307414674

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SPATES, OCTAVIA

912 DONALDSON ROAD CHATTATNOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS

207 WILLIAMSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063002

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



THOMPSON, JOSHUAH BURTON

325 N PALISADES SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TINKER, KELLY NICOLE

545 CASTLE DR TRENTON, 307526101

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BURGLARY



VINEYARD, BILLY R

544 BRIER BRANCH RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:



