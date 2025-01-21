Latest Headlines

Jury Sentences Jason Chen To Life In Prison Without The Possibility Of Parole

  • Tuesday, January 21, 2025

A Criminal Court jury on Tuesday sentenced Jason Chen to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Life in prison in Tennessee requires serving 51 full calendar years before there can be parole eligibility. The option the jury chose means no parole consideration.

The jury, that was selected in Nashville, earlier found the UTC computer science student guilty of first-degree murder in the savage attack on 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Authorities said Chen stabbed her 60 times while she was shackled at his apartment in North Chattanooga, then stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped it along Suck Creek Road.

At a sentencing hearing, Chen's mother spoke in a dialect of Mandarin Chinese in a sobbing voice, pleading for the jury to "give him a chance so he can go home and restart his life."

She said he was "a very obedient child, diligent in his studies, and who would help with the housework." She said he never got in trouble in school.

"We are all a law-abiding family," said Ms. Chen, who has one other child.

She said Jason Chen had just a half year left in college and he had plans to study for a masters and get a good-paying job. She said he told her he wanted to help so she would not have to work so hard at their Chinese restaurant.

Ms. Chen said "because of a sudden passion he made a mistake."

A Chinese interpreter at a remote location was initially used. Afterward, an aunt of Jason Chen got on the line to interpret because the family felt the initial interpreter was missing some of her testimony that was in a separate Mandarin dialect.

Ms. Chen was asked several times her family's feelings about the Pace family's loss, and she always returned to talking about her son.

The defense then called her husband, who was also asked about the Paces and said, "We understand your hurt. We are so sorry for your loss."

Gabrielle Pace, older sister of the victim, told of Jasmine losing their 14-year-old brother, Austin, to an ATV accident and of Jasmine being first at the scene. She said the family had other losses, including a cousin to COVID and their beloved grandmother on the night that Jasmine Pace went over to Chen's apartment, Nov. 22, 2022.

She said Chen had never shown any remorse while the family continues to relive Jasmine's tragic final minutes.

Jacqueline White, a cousin, went to the witness stand and methodically dropped 60 stones into a jar - illustrating the 60 stab wounds.

She said Jasmine was the glue that held the family together, constrasting her with Chen, whom she termed a "sub human and a predatory sociopath."

She noted he had also torn up his own family, recalling seeing the Chen mother in the hallway "hyperventilating."

Ms. White said Chen "has never shown a shred of remorse in this empty-eyed head. He is beyond saving."

Travis Pace, her father, said she was a beautiful, intelligent child who ran the family's very successful business and might have inherited it.

He said the family keeps thinking about her final terrifying minutes.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, "All we are asking is that he never get out of prison. Jasmine Pace never got out of that suitcase until she was in a coffin."

She also said, "I feel terrible for the Chen family. It's terrible to see his mother up on that witness stand sobbing. Shame on him."

He said of Chen that "he took everything that the family gave him and he squandered it."

Defense attorney Josh Weiss asked jurors, "Are you willing to grant him the hope of redemption?"

He said if Chen got out of prison at age 73 "he would be an old man and no threat to society."

The attorney said, "It would still be a life sentence. It's not leniency."

Latest Headlines
Cleveland Holds On At No. 1 In State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2025
County Schools To Close Wednesday Due To Appeal From TVA, EPB On Power Load
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2025
TSSAA To Launch Student Advisory Council
TSSAA To Launch Student Advisory Council
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2025
Bradley Central Downs Silverdale As Stovall, Taylor Lead Effort
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2025
Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary Of CBD Store In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2025
Arrest Made In Connection With Body Of Ringgold Woman Found Down An Embankment
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2025
Breaking News
Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary Of CBD Store In Bradley County
  • 1/21/2025

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary of a CBD store in Bradley County. On Jan. 10, deputies with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary at ... more

Dalton Utility Workers Notice Fire In Duplex On Ormon Street Early Tuesday Morning
  • 1/21/2025

Dalton Utilities employees were working on Orman Street around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed smoke coming from the structure at 1106 Orman St., so they called 911. The employees began trying ... more

TVA, EPB Advise Customers To Conserve Power, Save Money During Bitter Cold
  • 1/21/2025

Bitter cold temperatures are creating near record high demand for electricity across the Southeast United States. To save money and reduce potential strain on the power grid, the Tennessee Valley ... more

Breaking News
Public Utility Commission Denies Proposed 19.7 Percent Rate Increase For Tennessee American, Limits Increase To 1.45 Percent
  • 1/21/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/21/2025
Christian Siler To Run In Election For District 6 City Council Seat, But Not Seek Interim Appointment
  • 1/20/2025
Senator Blackburn Praises Senate Passage Of Laken Riley Act
  • 1/20/2025
Hamilton County Schools Go On 2-Hour Delay For Tuesday Due To Extreme Cold; Georgia Northwestern Closes
  • 1/20/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Defining School Choice For Tennessee
  • 1/21/2025
My Promotion From President’s Son To Janitor
  • 1/20/2025
Senator Blackburn: Across The Board, Trump’s Nominees Are Prepared To Deliver For The American People
  • 1/20/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
Dan Fleser: What Went Wrong In Nashville
  • 1/20/2025
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
Hoops Central: #6/7 Tennessee vs. #14 Mississippi State
  • 1/21/2025
Mark Wiedmer: A Fairytale Finish For Irish, Or Does Might Make Right For Buckeyes?
  • 1/20/2025
Vandy Upends #15 Lady Vols On Last-Second Bucket
Vandy Upends #15 Lady Vols On Last-Second Bucket
  • 1/19/2025
Paul Payne: Ron Shumate Should Be Recognized As Patriarch Of UTC Basketball
Paul Payne: Ron Shumate Should Be Recognized As Patriarch Of UTC Basketball
  • 1/19/2025
Happenings
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
Michael Anderson Takes Top Best Of Tennessee Craft Award
  • 1/21/2025
Life With Ferris: Intentional Beauty Found At Sower
Life With Ferris: Intentional Beauty Found At Sower
  • 1/20/2025
Volunteers Needed Jan. 25 To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed Jan. 25 To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 1/20/2025
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Polar Plunge Fundraising Event Is Jan. 25
  • 1/21/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
Entertainment
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
Lee’s Presidential Concert Series To Present A Night Of Jazz Feb. 3
  • 1/20/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/17/2025
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
Tyler Canonico-Dilley Has Free Organ Concert Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2025
Concerto Competition Winners To Perform With SAU’s Symphony Orchestra
Concerto Competition Winners To Perform With SAU’s Symphony Orchestra
  • 1/17/2025
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 15
Marc Broussard Comes To Walker Theatre Feb. 15
  • 1/16/2025
Opinion
Just One American’s View As A New Presidency Begins Today - And Response
  • 1/20/2025
School Vouchers Don't Make Sense
  • 1/20/2025
Defining School Choice For Tennessee
  • 1/21/2025
Dining
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Sigler’s Craft Beer & Cigars On Panorama Drive Gets Beer Permit: La Altena Closes Mountain Creek Road Location
  • 1/17/2025
Business
Astec To Showcase Equipment At Immersive PAVE/X Trade Show
  • 1/20/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Bill Carney
  • 1/20/2025
TVA, State And Industry Leaders Unite To Accelerate SMR Deployment
  • 1/17/2025
Real Estate
Hillock Farms At Lonas Property In Hixson To Expand To 478 Residential Units
  • 1/19/2025
12-Unit Townhouse Development Planned On Stuart Street In East Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2025
Legacy Commercial Property Acquires The Shoppes Of East Brainerd
Legacy Commercial Property Acquires The Shoppes Of East Brainerd
  • 1/17/2025
Student Scene
Exceptional Education Staffing Dominates School Board Meeting
  • 1/17/2025
Mark E. Smith Performance Center Has Grand Opening
Mark E. Smith Performance Center Has Grand Opening
  • 1/17/2025
UT Secures $20 Million DOE Grant To Develop Critical Nuclear Fusion Materials
UT Secures $20 Million DOE Grant To Develop Critical Nuclear Fusion Materials
  • 1/16/2025
Living Well
Parkridge Medical Center Receives 2024 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian Of Excellence Award
  • 1/16/2025
Chambliss Center’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Is Feb. 28
Chambliss Center’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Gala Is Feb. 28
  • 1/16/2025
PODCAST: Menopause: Definitions, Symptoms And Treatments With Laura Chastain, NP
  • 1/16/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Vision For The Near And Distant Future?
  • 1/20/2025
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
Recording Artist Britt Nicole To Join Southern Adventist University’s Annual IGNITE Live
  • 1/17/2025
Miami University Men's Glee Club To Be In Concert Jan. 24 At 2nd Presbyterian Church
  • 1/17/2025
Obituaries
Jacquelyn Sue "Jackie" Garrison
Jacquelyn Sue "Jackie" Garrison
  • 1/21/2025
Ralph Edward Aaron
Ralph Edward Aaron
  • 1/21/2025
Betty Katherine McDonald
Betty Katherine McDonald
  • 1/21/2025