Kelly, Chambers Say Crime Down Significantly Year-Over-Year In Chattanooga

Mayor Tim Kelly and Police Chief John Chambers announced today that new annual statistics show that crime decreased by 11 percent overall in Chattanooga from 2023 to 2024, building on a 12 percent decrease from 2022 to 2023.
“The work is working. For the second year in a row crime has been reduced by double digit percentages in Chattanooga,” said Mayor Kelly. “While we’re proud of our progress, any crime is too much crime, and we won’t stop until every Chattanoogan is safe and feels safe from crime.
I want to thank the brave men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department as well as our many community partners who are working to prevent crime and violence from occurring in our city.”
The data showed that from 2023 to 2024 Chattanooga saw a 7 percent reduction in homicides, a 21 percent reduction in non-fatal shootings, an 11 percent reduction in aggravated assaults, a 25 percent reduction in burglary, a 17 percent reduction in thefts from vehicles, and a 50 percent reduction in fatal overdoses. For the full dataset click here
.
“We’ve seen significant reductions in violent crime like homicides, shootings, and assaults, as well as property crimes like burglary and theft from vehicles,” said Chief Chambers. “This would not have been possible without every single one of our CPD employees, and they should be proud. As we work to lower crime rates even further, we’ll continue to focus on the values and policies that have made us successful, including community engagement, neighborhood policing, gun violence prevention, mental health crisis co-response and professional development and recruiting of officers.”