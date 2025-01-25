Sam Elliott Slated To Be City's 2nd Administrative Hearing Officer

The City Council will be asked to approve attorney Sam Elliott as the city's second administrative hearing officer (AHO).

Attorney Elliott will have a four-year term beginning Feb. 5 and running through Feb. 4, 2029.

Attorney Jim Exum earlier was named to the role that hears issues related to unpermitted Short Term Vacation Rentals and other matters.

The AHO is able to assess fines of up to $500, while the city judge is limited to $50 fines.

Attorney Mike Mallen was named the first city AHO, but he was unable to serve due to family health matters.

Attorney Elliott serves as the city attorney for Soddy Daisy, Collegedale, Lakesite, Walden, Ridgeside, and Monteagle.

He is with the law firm of Gearhiser, Peters, Elliott and Cannon.