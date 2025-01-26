Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, MATISHA CADEDEIA

PO BOX CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BARH, GEORGE

509WASHINGTON AVE MEMPHIS, 38105

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT



BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

302 DUNLAP AVE Chattanooga, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING



BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE

809 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CLARK, EIAN NATHANIEL WAYNE

169 WINDISH CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



COKER, DARIUS LEBRON

4230 VICTORY STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING (60+/40)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



COX, LANDON ELIJAH

144 RIVER RD S BLAIRSVILLE, 305124592

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON

2813 RIDGE CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, JESSICA LYNN

122 EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794327

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HARTMAN, WESLEY DAVID

5314 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENDERSON, AUSTIN THOMAS LEE

535 RACCOON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM

103 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE

1856 LAKE PEARL DRIVE GOTHA, 34734

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



ISON, CHANDLER RYANN

9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, MARK TRAVIS

2713 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062477

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JERONIMO, SANTIAGO

1709 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE

6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KERR, JAMES MICHAEL

912 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

3265 CONNER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI



MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

906 LAFAETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCMILLAN, WILLIAM EVANS

8616 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD

4933 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G



MULLEN, GERALD ANOTHY

4741 REX WAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE

1810 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212913

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



OWENS, MICHAEL DEANDRE

2000 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN

961 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON

HOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN

6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA

3812 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON

813 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112425

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



SAUNDERS, FREEDOM RENEE

535 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, CAROL ANN

812 FLINN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



TORRES, DOMINGO ALEXANDER

7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WHITE, JERRY EVERETT

1409 N WINER DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



WHITSON, CANDACE L

8700 SNOWY OWL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE

6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YOUNG, COSHA AKEMA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163220

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

