Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL
8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
906 LAFAETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWENS, MICHAEL DEANDRE
2000 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, MATISHA CADEDEIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BARH, GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/14/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, EIAN NATHANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/30/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SPEEDING (60+/40)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|COX, LANDON ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/13/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/28/1984
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARRIS, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARTMAN, WESLEY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/23/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, AUSTIN THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, MARK TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/22/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JERONIMO, SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
|
|MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|MEARS, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MULLEN, GERALD ANOTHY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OWENS, MICHAEL DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- ESCAPE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|SMITH, CAROL ANN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/14/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TORRES, DOMINGO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITE, JERRY EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/26/1973
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WHITSON, CANDACE L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNG, COSHA AKEMA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
|