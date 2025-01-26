Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 26, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, MATISHA CADEDEIA
PO BOX CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111434
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARH, GEORGE
509WASHINGTON AVE MEMPHIS, 38105
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT

BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
302 DUNLAP AVE Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL
8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING

BURRESS, LONTIASHA LASHUNTAE
809 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CLARK, EIAN NATHANIEL WAYNE
169 WINDISH CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
4230 VICTORY STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING (60+/40)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COX, LANDON ELIJAH
144 RIVER RD S BLAIRSVILLE, 305124592
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
43 SUMMER CIR MORRISON, 37357
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
2813 RIDGE CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, JESSICA LYNN
122 EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARTMAN, WESLEY DAVID
5314 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, AUSTIN THOMAS LEE
535 RACCOON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
103 EASTVIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE
1856 LAKE PEARL DRIVE GOTHA, 34734
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
9819 LESLIE SANDIDGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, MARK TRAVIS
2713 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062477
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JERONIMO, SANTIAGO
1709 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
6999 TIFFANY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374124052
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
912 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
3265 CONNER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
906 LAFAETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCMILLAN, WILLIAM EVANS
8616 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
4933 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

MULLEN, GERALD ANOTHY
4741 REX WAY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE
1810 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212913
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWENS, MICHAEL DEANDRE
2000 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN
961 SIGNAL MTN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
HOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN
6553 OLD DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
3812 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
813 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112425
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

SAUNDERS, FREEDOM RENEE
535 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, CAROL ANN
812 FLINN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

TORRES, DOMINGO ALEXANDER
7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITE, JERRY EVERETT
1409 N WINER DRIVE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WHITSON, CANDACE L
8700 SNOWY OWL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, COSHA AKEMA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163220
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MATISHA CADEDEIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ARNOLD, TRAVEON RENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARH, GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/14/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRIDGES, ROBERT STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, EIAN NATHANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/30/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING (60+/40)
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
COX, LANDON ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/13/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DAVENPORT, ANTRELL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FRENCH, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HARPER, CHRISTINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/28/1984
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARRIS, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARTMAN, WESLEY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/23/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, AUSTIN THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JENKINS, MARK TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/22/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JERONIMO, SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, ANITA TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/17/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
MCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
MEARS, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
MULDER, MICHAEL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MULLEN, GERALD ANOTHY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, MICHAEL DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ESCAPE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SAUNDERS, ANTOINE SHIRLON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
SMITH, CAROL ANN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/14/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
TORRES, DOMINGO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITE, JERRY EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/26/1973
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WHITSON, CANDACE L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, COSHA AKEMA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION




Latest Headlines
Mocs Tennis Drops 7-0 Match At MTSU
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/26/2025
East Hamilton Posts Overtime Win Over Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/26/2025
Chattanooga FC Posts 2-1 Win Over Visiting Atlanta United
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2025
Chattanooga Men's Golf Opens Spring In California On Monday
Chattanooga Men's Golf Opens Spring In California On Monday
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2025
Paul Payne: League Title Still Within Reach As Mocs Near SoCon Midway Point
Paul Payne: League Title Still Within Reach As Mocs Near SoCon Midway Point
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Make Mistakes, But Can Get So Much Better
Dan Fleser: Vols Make Mistakes, But Can Get So Much Better
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/27/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALZURIN, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/25/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALDWIN, ... more

Breaking News
CFD Busy Fighting Several Friday Fires; One Near Missionary Ridge Is 2-Alarm
CFD Busy Fighting Several Friday Fires; One Near Missionary Ridge Is 2-Alarm
  • 1/24/2025
Man Gets Suspended 3-Year Term In Incident In Which He Pointed A Gun At 3 Women, Scuffled With First Responders
Man Gets Suspended 3-Year Term In Incident In Which He Pointed A Gun At 3 Women, Scuffled With First Responders
  • 1/24/2025
Judge Chastises Thompson As He Sentences Lookout Mountain Man To 20 Years For Child Sex
Judge Chastises Thompson As He Sentences Lookout Mountain Man To 20 Years For Child Sex
  • 1/24/2025
Collegedale Commission Updates The Public Works Department's Fleet
  • 1/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2025
Opinion
Hidden Allegiance - And Response (3)
  • 1/23/2025
Embracing Homeschooling: A Tailored Educational Journey For Families In 2025
  • 1/23/2025
Home Grown DEI?
  • 1/26/2025
The Collective Vote
  • 1/26/2025
Disillusioned Yet Still Hopeful
  • 1/24/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: League Title Still Within Reach As Mocs Near SoCon Midway Point
Paul Payne: League Title Still Within Reach As Mocs Near SoCon Midway Point
  • 1/26/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols Make Mistakes, But Can Get So Much Better
Dan Fleser: Vols Make Mistakes, But Can Get So Much Better
  • 1/26/2025
Chattanooga Men's Golf Opens Spring In California On Monday
Chattanooga Men's Golf Opens Spring In California On Monday
  • 1/26/2025
Vols Drop Narrow 53-51 Decision At #1 Auburn
Vols Drop Narrow 53-51 Decision At #1 Auburn
  • 1/26/2025
Bonham’s Outburst Keys Mocs Road Win Over ETSU, 71-63
Bonham’s Outburst Keys Mocs Road Win Over ETSU, 71-63
  • 1/25/2025
Happenings
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents Mark Lakey Feb. 20
  • 1/24/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Hugh Nelson (USA) And PFC Kenneth David (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CPT Hugh Nelson (USA) And PFC Kenneth David (USA)
  • 1/25/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Inauguration, Clay Travis, Mike Keith, And North Carolina Visit
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Inauguration, Clay Travis, Mike Keith, And North Carolina Visit
  • 1/23/2025
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
  • 1/22/2025
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Polar Plunge Fundraising Event Is Jan. 25
  • 1/21/2025
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
  • 1/24/2025
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
  • 1/23/2025
Opinion
Hidden Allegiance - And Response (3)
  • 1/23/2025
Embracing Homeschooling: A Tailored Educational Journey For Families In 2025
  • 1/23/2025
Home Grown DEI?
  • 1/26/2025
Dining
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Business
Pasha Salon Opens New Head Spa
  • 1/24/2025
TVA, Bechtel, Sargent & Lundy And GE Hitachi Plan Initial Construction And Design For Potential Clinch River SMR
  • 1/23/2025
Tennessee Ends 2024 With Unemployment Rate Below U.S. Rate
Tennessee Ends 2024 With Unemployment Rate Below U.S. Rate
  • 1/23/2025
Real Estate
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 1/23/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 16-22
  • 1/23/2025
Student Scene
Registration For ESL Classes At Lee Now Open
Registration For ESL Classes At Lee Now Open
  • 1/24/2025
Lee University Encore Art Show To Open Tuesday
Lee University Encore Art Show To Open Tuesday
  • 1/24/2025
“Chattanooga Future Fund” Launches To Provide Hamilton County Students With College And Career Savings Accounts
  • 1/23/2025
Living Well
Erlanger To Host Advanced Practice Provider Conference March 7 At Chattanooga State
  • 1/23/2025
Bloodmobile Coming to Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Feb. 20
  • 1/23/2025
Dr. Todd Thurston Installed As 2025 Medical Society President
Dr. Todd Thurston Installed As 2025 Medical Society President
  • 1/23/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Approves Rules At January Meeting
  • 1/24/2025
Bill Parsons, Spencer Whittier Inducted In 2025 Chattanooga Cycling Hall Of Fame
  • 1/23/2025
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Salvaging Victory Out Of The Jaws Of Adversity
Bob Tamasy: Salvaging Victory Out Of The Jaws Of Adversity
  • 1/23/2025
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
  • 1/22/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Obituaries
Mary Ruth Venable
  • 1/26/2025
Wanda Louise McArthur
Wanda Louise McArthur
  • 1/26/2025
Melvin Ernest Bailey
Melvin Ernest Bailey
  • 1/26/2025