Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case

  • Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Samantha Shea Leamon
Samantha Shea Leamon

A Rossville woman has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District’s Attorney’s Office secured the conviction on Jan. 15 of Samantha Shea Leamon of 122 Ann Dr.

On April 11, 2024 officers from Department of Community Supervision, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Drug Enforcement Office visited probationer Leamon at her residence. Ms. Leamon had 3.642 grams of fentanyl powder, along with her state-issued identification card in a bag in her bathroom.

A trial was held from Jan. 14-15, and Ms. Leamon was convicted by a jury of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Chief Judge Brian M. House sentenced Ms. Leamon to serve 10 years in the Georgia Department of Corrections, followed by 20 years on probation.

The case was presented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth Evans, with assistance from Chief Investigator Christy Smith and Administrative Assistants Rachel Moon and Jennifer Jackson. The case was investigated by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Lyons, with assistance from GBI Special Agent Stephen Pendergrass and DCS Officer Alex Barbee.

Ms. Leamon was on probation for possession of clonazolam.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the work of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, DCS and the GBI, saying, “We have dedicated public servants at all of our sheriff’s offices, at probation and with the GBI - we always appreciate their hard work on fentanyl cases. We have lost far too many lives to fentanyl. So let this conviction be a warning: if you intend to deal this deadly poison, we will find you and we will bring you to justice.”

His office said, "Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid responsible for a significant number of overdose deaths in the four counties of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and the United States."

